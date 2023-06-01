Plans, Projects, Partings: May USU Board Recap

The final Board meeting of the Semester, and the final meeting for the outgoing Board Directors, was held on Friday 26 May. Following an extensive in-camera session, editors and incoming board directors were admitted 30 minutes behind schedule.

The meeting was largely uneventful. It began with a brief recap of the USU’s finances, particularly focussing on the handover from the previous Finance Manager, Rebecca Sanhi, to the current finance manager. Note was made of the discrepancy between the forecasted April finances and the actual results.

The Board then moved to the reports. Honorary Secretary Isla Mowbray congratulated the season of identity revues that just passed, making a note of recent discussions occurring within the Clubs and Societies department to further support faculty revues after three could not run in 2023. She also spoke to the role of Board Directors as they contribute to organisational culture by asking pressing questions.

David Zhu, Honorary Treasurer, spoke about the recent audit release and the way the USU Board has built up their financial capabilities. Furthermore, he noted that the finance department is going through a transitional time and that the incoming Board directors should invest time and resources into supporting the department.

President Cole Scott-Curwood noted a recent statement he had given to the media about the USU’s commitment to providing period products in male, female, gender neutral and baby change bathrooms.



Scott-Curwood also emphasised the importance of working with other student organisations such as the SRC and SUPRA. He mentioned upcoming workshops aimed at upskilling and empowering students. These include workshops with senior SRC Caseworkers about renter’s rights and also through workshops aimed at teaching students how to purchase, prepare, and enjoy cheaper food options.

International Student Portfolio holder Madhullikaa Singh discussed the USU’s work with SUPRA and the City of Sydney to celebrate 100 years since the first international student landed in Australia. The USU will be providing catering and venues for a symposium and exhibition to discuss how international students contribute to University culture.

Naz Sharifi, Ethnocultural Officer, noted the upcoming renovation of the Ethnocultural room, emphasising the importance of autonomous and diverse spaces. Alexander Poirier delivered a quick report in their capacity as Disabilities portfolio holder about the disability inclusion plan that will soon be implemented within the USU. They then spoke about the theft and destruction of roughly one thousand copies of Queer Honi that occurred last week, and the statement that the USU Board released on their instagram.

Scott-Curwood told the Board of the ongoing codesign of the USU Reconciliation Action Plan. Currently, the draft involves 56 actions and 15 strategies to provide a whole-organisation framework towards reconciliation. He particularly noted that the plan “seeks to crystallise and hold the USU accountable for reconciliation”. The USU will continue conversations with stakeholders and circulate drafts of the plan to ensure the Plan is fit for purpose.