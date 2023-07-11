Hands Off Indigenous Land: Protest against Development in Larrakia

Protesters gathered in front of Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek’s office on Monday 10 July to protest the development of defence housing on Larrakia country, Binybara, otherwise known as Lee Point.

The community in Darwin placed a section 9 application to halt development due to cultural significance. Defence Housing Australia (DHA) agreed to stop work on 6 July, however works continued on the 7th despite the legal agreement. On 7 July, they agreed to stop work until the 17th.

Nessa Turnbull-Roberts, a Bundjalung, Widjabal, Wiyabal woman, spoke about the roots of Uprising of the People, the movement that has sparked change on Larrakia country.

“One thing I know about Milima Mae and her founding, Uprising of the People, is that that’s exactly what she is for. She is for the people. And yet we stand at the front of Tanya Plebbertside’s MP office, who likes to claim and clout consistently that she is for the people, but she has failed to even show up today to give us just that little bit of respect.

“There is a consistent destruction of land and what we need to understand is every time we destroy land, we’re destroying the sovereignty of who we are and our connection, our connection to country, what it means to our children, our young people and our great grandchildren. Country is everything to who we are, and land is everything to the white man.”

Lucy May read a letter on behalf of the Dangalaba clan of the Larrakia nation. “Before the bulldozers do the unthinkable, please come and talk to us, in person. Let us show you Binybara. Let me show you the nagandji nagandji and the gouldian finches and the century old trees”, Milima May wrote.

“Our people have been living off this land since time immemorial. We are the First People – Aboriginal People. It’s our home. It’s our library. It’s our science. It’s our food source. It’s part of us and we’re part of the land”, Uncle Tibby Quall, Dangalaba Elder wrote.

“We must convince Minister Plibersek to change her decision. We must protect Binybara. She needs to be looked after and defended. By destroying this country, you are killing us slowly.”

Lucy May then attempted to deliver the letter to Plibersek’s office, however two policemen guarded the entrance and did not permit them to enter.

Meriki Onus, a Gunai and Gunditjmara woman and activist, spoke about the heavy police action taken against Uprising of the People. “Last week I saw Mililma May, a Larrakia woman, be arrested by the Northern Territory Police for protecting her country. I mean, for me, that is one of the most disgusting things that Tanya Plibersek could ever put an Aboriginal person in. To me, that is a threat of death.”

She also brought a message from Nick Miliari Fitzpatrick, a Wnayool Garawan man who has witnessed destruction of country in the Beetaloo Basin.

“A lot of Australia has been bulldozed and hurt already. Country needs to be protected. Climate needs to be protected. Traditional owners have been loud and clear. We do not consent to fracking…. Stop destroying our lands. Stop destroying our culture.”

Rand Khatib, USyd ACAR convenor, spoke as a First Nations Palestinian woman to highlight the significance of solidarity between movements for land rights.

“Custodianship is a relationship with the land that does not seek to exploit, destroy, or dominate…This is a relationship that colonisers will never understand. This is why, for them, uprooting trees and paving roads over culturally significant land, this does not hurt or break their hearts like it does ours.”

Another rally will be held outside Tanya Pilbersek’s office this Thursday 13 July at 10am protesting the eight new proposed gas projects, including Binybara.