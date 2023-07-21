Higher education reforms announced by Labor government, as Accord interim report released

The Labor government has committed to its first significant changes to the higher education system, in line with recommendations of the Universities Accord interim report delivered on Wednesday.

Students who fail 50% of their subjects will no longer be denied access to FEE-HELP loans, after the Accord panel described the rule, introduced by the Morrison government as part of the failed Job-ready Graduates Package, as “unfair and unnecessary”.

“The 50% pass rule … is also causing undue stress for many students. Most of the students affected by this rule are from underrepresented groups, including First Nations students, who are around twice as likely to be affected as other students,” the report said.

More than 13,000 students have been affected by the rule, in just two years, with thousands of these students forced to quit university altogether.

The Accord panel, chaired by Professor Mary O’Kane, also recommended as a “priority action” that the government ensure that all First Nations students are eligible for a funded place at university.

In a speech delivered at the National Press Club on Wednesday, federal Education Minister Jason Clare said that implementing this guarantee could “double the number of Indigenous students at university in a decade.”

Further priority actions recommended by the report, and since supported by the government, include the creation of additional regional universities and their relabelling as “study hubs”, the extension of the Higher Education Continuity Guarantee until 2025 and efforts to reform the governance of universities “to put greater emphasis on higher education expertise”.

Lia Perkins, President of the University of Sydney Students’ Representative Council, told Honi “The SRC is demanding more significant change than what the Accord process has offered so far. A terrible part of the Job Ready Graduates package [the 50% pass rule] will be overturned, yet students have been completely ignored in other demands for paid student placements, adequate income support while at university to end student poverty.

“The SRC will continue to campaign at all levels for more thorough changes in the University system that put the voices of students and staff ahead of the voices of University management and industry.”

The report was critical of the governance of universities, saying “systemic issues persist across the higher education sector, including widespread underpayment of staff.” It noted universities’ “emphasis on appointing people with business expertise to [university] councils,” at the expense of people with academic experience and First Nations people.

Neither the Chancellor or Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sydney have academic expertise. The University admitted to stealing $12.75 million of staff wages in 2021.

The National President of the National Tertiary Education Union, Alison Barnes said, “”It’s encouraging to see the government and the review panel making governance reform a priority.



“For too long, corporate appointments have sent universities’ focus off course without the accountability needed to ensure our institutions are delivering for students and staff.



“Making changes to help universities to attract and retain staff must be centred on ending the insecure work crisis. With two thirds of university staff in casual or fixed-term employment, not tackling this is a massive risk for the future of higher education.”



“We need to see major action on insecure work in the final report. So far we’re nowhere near addressing the deep crisis that has fuelled a $100 million wage theft explosion in universities.”

Beyond the five priority actions, the interim report contained few concrete measures to improve experiences for students.

While it was critical of the Job-ready Graduates Package, saying “As a starting point, the Job-ready Graduates package needs to be redesigned before it causes long-term damage to Australian higher education,” the report did not recommend further changes.

As a result, students studying humanities and other degrees which the Job-Ready Graduates Package more than doubled will still be forced to pay excessive fees. The report did not recommend changes to the HECS system, or debt-forgiveness in the wake of skyrocketing student debt. Nor did it commit to increasing the influence of student voices on campus, or changes to institutional responses to sexual violence on campus.

The Universities Accord will release its final report by the end of the year, in which it is expected to recommend wide-ranging changes to higher education.

For more on what the Accord interim report means for students, see Honi’s Week One Semester Two edition.