Writing Competition 2023 //

Award Winners – SERENDIPITY – 2023 Honi Soit Writing Competition

Congratulations to this year's winners!

This year, we received over 80 entries across both categories for the Honi Soit Writing Competition, many of which were of outstanding quality. The winners were announced on 2 August at Verge Gallery.

A special thank you to Eda Gunaydin and Diana Reid, our non-fiction and fiction judges.

Non-Fiction

1st place: “Taking Art Seriously” by Anonymous

2nd place: “Sydney” by Anonymous

3rd place: “The Road to Queer” by Zoe Le Marinel

Editor’s Choice: “Serendip” by Nicola Brayan

Shortlist: “The Unspoken Frequencies: A Journey of Silence and Connection” by Ella Thomas

Shortlist: “Read, Memory” by Alexandra Horner

Shortlist: “Choosing Accidents” by Elliot Lawry

Shortlist: “The Chapter between Chapters” by Darshini M

Shortlist: “I found myself” by Danny Yazdani

Shortlist: “Serendipity” by Sachintha Herath

Fiction

1st place: “The Leanover” by Otto Blum

2nd place: “We Are of the Earth” by Bonnie Joseph

3rd place: “Less than Slightly True” by Lucy Bailey

Editor’s Choice: “Caboolture” by Aidan Elwig Pollock

Shortlist: “Resin” by Lachlan Buller

Shortlist: “Serendipity” by William Winter

Shortlist: “SOMETHING LIKE HAPPY” by Isaac Hogarth

Shortlist: “Petrichor” by Vy Vy Yong

Shortlist: “Hearts, Hands” by Martha Barlow

Shortlist: “I think Yoko Ono would like my neighbour” by Nishta Gupta

