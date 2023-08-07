Award Winners – SERENDIPITY – 2023 Honi Soit Writing Competition
Congratulations to this year's winners!
This year, we received over 80 entries across both categories for the Honi Soit Writing Competition, many of which were of outstanding quality. The winners were announced on 2 August at Verge Gallery.
A special thank you to Eda Gunaydin and Diana Reid, our non-fiction and fiction judges.
Non-Fiction
1st place: “Taking Art Seriously” by Anonymous
2nd place: “Sydney” by Anonymous
3rd place: “The Road to Queer” by Zoe Le Marinel
Editor’s Choice: “Serendip” by Nicola Brayan
Shortlist: “The Unspoken Frequencies: A Journey of Silence and Connection” by Ella Thomas
Shortlist: “Read, Memory” by Alexandra Horner
Shortlist: “Choosing Accidents” by Elliot Lawry
Shortlist: “The Chapter between Chapters” by Darshini M
Shortlist: “I found myself” by Danny Yazdani
Shortlist: “Serendipity” by Sachintha Herath
Fiction
1st place: “The Leanover” by Otto Blum
2nd place: “We Are of the Earth” by Bonnie Joseph
3rd place: “Less than Slightly True” by Lucy Bailey
Editor’s Choice: “Caboolture” by Aidan Elwig Pollock
Shortlist: “Resin” by Lachlan Buller
Shortlist: “Serendipity” by William Winter
Shortlist: “SOMETHING LIKE HAPPY” by Isaac Hogarth
Shortlist: “Petrichor” by Vy Vy Yong
Shortlist: “Hearts, Hands” by Martha Barlow
Shortlist: “I think Yoko Ono would like my neighbour” by Nishta Gupta