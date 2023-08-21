Two candidates have nominated for President of the University of Sydney’s Student Representative Council (SRC), with two tickets also running to edit Honi Soit, in the 2023 Student Representative Council elections.

Three individuals confirmed to Honi that they were nominating for SRC President; it is yet to be seen which candidate is not running.

Two ticket nominations were received for Editors of Honi Soit. One ticket is expected to be Flirt for Honi, consisting of Ariana Haghighi, Mae Milne, Simone Maddison (Switch), Zeina Khochaiche, Aidan Elwig Pollock, Amelia Raines, Valerie Chidiac, Sandra Kallarakkal and Hamani Tanginoa. The identity of the other ticket is currently unknown.

There are currently 237 candidates across sixty tickets running for the 37 seats on the SRC.

Eleven tickets, representing 47 candidates, have nominated to be delegates to the National Union of Students conference (NUS NatCon). There are seven positions available.

Provided that the validity of these nominations are confirmed later this week, this means that all elections will be contested this year. The exact numbers of nominations in each election may change as they are processed by SRC Electoral Officer Riki Scanlan.

Online campaigning will begin in Week 6 on 6 September, with in person campaigning starting in Week 7 at midnight on 11 September. Voting will occur on 19-21 September at booths near the Jane Foss Russell building, Fisher Library, Manning House, Susan Wakil Health building, Peter Nicol Russell building, and the Conservatorium of Music.

Regular updates will be provided by Honi once the ballot is drawn on Wednesday, and as the election approaches.