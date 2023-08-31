Business School supports the Voice to Parliament

The University of Sydney Business School announced their support for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in an email to staff and students yesterday.

The announcement came after the Business School’s Faculty Board met on Tuesday and resolved to “support the Uluru Statement from the Heart, including the creation of a constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice to Parliament and a Markarrat [sic] Commission to supervise a process of agreement-making between governments and First Nations and truth-telling about our history, and; endorse a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.”

The statement from Dean Leisa Sargent and Associate Dean Danika Wright recognises “the importance of economic empowerment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ right to self-determination.” The email follows a number of faculties and schools announcing their position on the upcoming referendum, which will be held on October 14.

Of the University’s major faculties and schools, all but Arts and Social Sciences, Engineering, and Architecture, Design and Planning have announced a formal position on the Voice to Parliament. Many of the University’s DVC portfolios are also yet to release a stance on the referendum.