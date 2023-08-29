Editorial: Week 5, Semester 2 2023

Congratulations! You are the lucky recipient of this limited-edition edition of Honi Soit.

Did you know that this is the ONLY edition that will come out this week? And you are holding it in your hands! Pretty lucky, huh? Do you know many other weekly student newspapers are there in Australia? I’ll give you a clue. None. There are no others. This is it. And if that isn’t enough for you, buckle up buckaroo, because there’s also a number of cracker reads in this week’s edition.

Pauline Hanson is the focus of this week’s feature. My aim in writing it was to shine a light on all the ways she has poisoned our politics and country at large. Please read it, and have an HSP while you do.

A massive thank you to Bip for your amazing work on the front cover — there is nobody I trust more to turn my half-baked design ideas into reality.

We also have two other (relatively) long-form pieces in this edition. On page 6 you’ll find Bipasha Chakraborty’s investigation into how the University fails Indigenous staff, while Luke Cass skewers the broken system that is Youth Allowance on page 10. Thank you both, and thank you to everyone who shared their stories with them.

But wait! There’s more! This edition also features Ellie Robertson diving into the secret world of the Freemasons at USyd (p. 14); Aidan Pollock exploring the soulless meat market that is Grindr (p. 18); Aidan Elwig Pollock and Gracie Mitchell leading you through the history of the mysterious rock carvings at Callan Park (p. 15) and Kate Zhang taking the fight to scammers who target international students (p. 9).

Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout editing Honi this year. You mean more to me than you know.

So buy yourself a halal snack pack, find a cosy spot on campus, and dig into this edition, you lucky duck.