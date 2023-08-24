Fisher Rooftop set to open in November

The Fisher Library rooftop terrace is expected to be operational in November this year. The University Librarian, Phillip Kent, said there were delays due to “weather and heritage planning approvals.”

Earlier this year, Kent told Honi that the terrace refurbishment was set for completion in August this year. Kent qualified that this was subject to weather, materials, and other conditions.

The rooftop courtyard was once a hub for student leisure and social activities, with views of Glebe and the CBD. It has been locked for thirty years, until 2022 Honi Soit editor Roisin Murphy wrote an article calling for its reopening last year. With overwhelming student support, the rooftop area has been undergoing refurbishment.

“Plans for the Indigenous garden on the roof are progressing well which will add to the amenity and enjoyment of the rejuvenated facility,” said Kent.



With all activities going to plan, the rooftop terrace will bring a sorely missed space back to campus life. Along with closing down of Manning Bar a few years back, another iconic campus space, the return of Fisher Rooftop is a more than welcome change.