MAKKA SENT PAKKING: Makka Pakka arrested in drug bust, Igglepiggle in intensive care

The entire Night Garden is in uproar following the arrest of Makka Pakka by Night Garden Police (NGPD) last night.

Pakka is known for collecting and washing stones around the Night Garden, and is rarely seen without his Og-Pog scooter; his uff-uff dryer, and his special trumpet. But the only thing Pakka was packing when the NGPD stormed his cave last night was 37 kilos of cocaine.

“This was a massive bust… one of the largest cocaine stashes we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of drugs,” NGPD Chief Tombliboo said.

Pakka was not at his cave during the raid — he was at an all-night rock-washing rager with Igglepiggle and the Pontipines. When NGPD arrived at the scene, Pakka held Igglepiggle hostage at uff-uffpoint, threatening to “teach the pickle a lesson” unless the police let him walk free. NGPD complied, but not before Makka Pakka could kneecap Igglepiggle. Igglepiggle is now in the intensive care unit at Night Garden Memorial Hospital, reportedly in a stable condition.

Igglepiggle has regained consciousness, and is expected to make a partial recovery. Photo: Upsy Daisy

Pakka then attempted to evade capture by leading the police on a low-speed chase through the Night Garden on his Og-Pog, as they followed in the Pinky Ponk blimp. This continued for two hours, until one of the Wottingers drove the Ninky Nonk into him.

“I had absolutely no idea,” a crying Upsy Daisy told our reporter, inflating her skirt.

“Makka, if you’re hearing this… you’re dead to me… stay the fuck away from me and Igglepiggle” she said.

Makka Pakka is currently in custody and awaiting trial. NGPD are currently investigating how Pakka acquired the cocaine, and whether the massive inflatable Haahoos had anything to do with it.