Meet USyd’s new Printer in Residence

Meet Mickie Quick, the University of Sydney’s newest Printer in Residence and current co-Publications Manager at the SRC for Honi Soit.

Quick has been one of the SRC’s Publications Managers for almost a decade, a role in which he supervises the publication of this rag. He also delivers the 2000 weekly printed editions of Honi to stands across Camperdown-Darlington campus and the Conservatorium of Music.

Prints in the print room Printing presses in the print room

The Printer in Residence program was introduced in 2018, with rotating residents since, as a way for the library to maintain the history and to encourage the craft of printing with the Piscator Press.

Quick’s 8-week residency, starting from Monday 21 August, is inspired by and will be focusing on the rich history of Honi as both a political and artistic form of history, describing the project as a “link between old style printing, old Honi and current Honi.” As well as Mickie’s long standing relationship with Honi informing his residency, his long history of graphic design and printmaking are sure to influence the work he creates.

Uppercase and lowercase letters 1968 Honi Sagunuma Chinese Typewriter

The print room can be found on level 1 of Fisher Library, near the entrance to the Law Library. It houses antique and authentic printing press equipment, passed down through the decades. This includes an Albion letterpress printer purchased in 1963 and a Sagunuma Chinese typewriter.

Quick will be publishing his print work regularly in Honi this semester during his residency, so keep your eyes peeled.

As well as attending to the print room everyday for the next few weeks, regular printing workshops will be hosted throughout his residency, which will be advertised on the Fisher Library website.