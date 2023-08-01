Reading the Jacaranda Leaves: Gossip Week 1, Sem 2

Nerds who want to tell us what to do

Candy reveal! Honi has heard lots of names swimming around the teapot for SRC President (read the Instagram receipts below). Grassroots member and Aesop CEO Harrison Brennan is confirmed to run, and we’re fairly sure that PuzzleSoc enjoyer Rose Donnelly (born in Randwick) will also run. If you were roaming the Wentworth basement last week, you would have heard the screaming match between Switchroots and NLS too. We’re still awaiting news on potential conservative candidates, but aren’t well connected in this area. Questions remain though — will SAlt run a candidate? If not, who will win their support? We’re well aware of Donnelly’s attempt to lock in SAlt’s support earlier this year (R.I.P. us on the day of our first attempt to vote out Christine), but have things changed? Time will tell.

Nerds who want to be us

Rumblings of an Honi ticket have long bounced around the Langford Office, headed by Ariana Haghighi, Simone Maddison, Mae Milne and Amelia Raines. However, we’ve heard even more about the remaining ticket members — apart from Zeina Khochaiche, they’ve added Hamani Tanginoa, Emily Scarlis, AE Pollock, and Taylah Cooper. While the team is full of potential, we hope the more economical members of the ticket show more commitment to the paper in the coming weeks.

No Onor Amongst Activists

Bye Onor! Apparently, our favourite SULS girlie has come back from her most recent white saviour tour — South Pacific Summer 23! We hope that she got a nice rest from all that campus activism, and hugged plenty of BIPOC toddlers for the Instagram story. We’re also excited for her long future ahead in StuPol.

Why I left was never really involved in StuPol…

Honi has earned a special mention in a YouTube video from former wannabe Board director K Phillips, in which they share incorrect information about Council meetings that they didn’t attend, citing this as “the reason I left StuPol.” Come on! Surely it was actually because their “centrist” views resulted in two election flops in as many years… Honi‘s apology video is in the works.