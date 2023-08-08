Rest in Peace: the Redfern Station side gate isn’t coming back

Fuck. The train is running ten minutes late because it rained yesterday and your lecture is compulsory (for some reason) so you have five minutes to get from Redfern to Carslaw.

In such situations, the side gate of Redfern, on the corner of Lawson and Little Eveleigh streets would be of use. As the closest entrance to USyd campus, and mercifully lacking ticket barriers, the entrance would be familiar to most students. But, for the last few years it has been closed, with a big yellow gate blocking the once busy passageway.

And that sucks. For enjoyers of geographical directness, and the habitual fare evader, the Little Eveleigh gate’s closure has meant a detour to the Lawson Street gates, slowing down the commute and, in a pinch, requiring students hurdle over the ticket barriers.

What has Transport for New South Wales got to say for themselves? Not much.

A spokesperson told Honi that the gate officially closed in 1999 and that there were no plans to re-open it.

“This gate is not an official entry/exit into Redfern station and was opened temporarily to manage customer volumes while work was carried out on the main station entry,” they said.

Booooo. Bring the Little Eveleigh gate back. Why not?