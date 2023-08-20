Science Revue 2023: Cosmic Relief Review

Science Revue: Cosmic Relief delivered three hours of non-stop entertainment, filled with music, dance, a scantily clad greek salad, a parody of The Lizzie McGuire Movie’s “Hey Now”, Beyoncé’s “Survivor” and “Happy” by Pharell. It was clear that the performers had an incredible chemistry on stage, their camaraderie making every joke land with precision.

The show’s pacing was a masterclass in comedic timing. The sketches ebbed and flowed seamlessly, each one building on the momentum of the previous, like a well-orchestrated symphony of laughter. The ensemble cast showcased their versatility, effortlessly switching between characters and scenarios that ranged from absurd to relatable. Whether it was a satirical take on student life, a hilarious parody of pop culture icons, or a witty exploration of the cosmos itself, the performers nailed every punchline and brought the audience along for a hysterical ride.

One of the show’s best qualities was its ability to capture authentic connection between the Gen-Z characters. A scene between two friends in which a young woman is attempting to make certain their interaction passes the famous Bechdel test (a measure of representation in films in which two female characters must discuss something other than a man) was particularly endearing. At the end, the friend comes out as non-binary, leading to a wholesome hug before they begin wondering whether this disqualifies them from the Bechdel test.

The set design and production values also played a significant role in creating an immersive experience. Cleverly designed backdrops and props transported the audience from one hilarious scenario to another, while lighting and sound cues punctuated punchlines and added an extra layer of comedic flair. The production team’s attention to detail was evident in every aspect, and it elevated the show from a mere performance to a complete comedic universe.

Many of the sketches were about navigating young adulthood and trying to find one’s place in the world with the added comedic element of a futuristic setting aided by a robot comic. One skit involved a musical in which three individuals sang about how they didn’t know if they were cows or girls (set to Man or Muppet) and if they belonged on the traditional farm. The scene had the audience in uproarious laughter for its absurdist quality and earned a round of applause for the strong vocals at the end. The sketch however also raised questions about identity and about growing apart from where you were raised to enter the real world, and find your footing, perhaps in an environment like university.

The final scene of Act 1 entitled “Sharehouse” was the culmination of the collective, messy young adult experience of moving out of your parents house to live with university students similar to you who are also feeling slightly lost. This scene was heartwarming to watch as every cast member from the show was involved in it. The song included relatable quips of finding hair on the bathroom floor, noticing plates building up in the kitchen sink, and going home to your parents’ place to do laundry every fortnight.

All in all, the show’s ability to capture the essence of comedy in its purest form left attendees with hearts full of joy. This 2.5-hour journey through the cosmos of laughter was a reminder that in a world that often takes itself too seriously, there’s immense value in coming together to share in the simple, universal pleasure of laughter.

Since 2007, The University of Sydney’s Science Revue Society has been donating all profits from their shows toward Cystic Fibrosis Community Care NSW.