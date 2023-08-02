Sundried spew outside Wentworth welcomes students back to campus

A cheeky vom on the footpath outside the Wentworth Building has entered its fourth day of basking in the sun.

The street, decorated by the contents of one mystery person’s stomach, welcomed students back to campus on Monday, provoking conversation and quick side steps. One student exclaimed “what the fuck”, and another pondered why “vomit always looks like it has carrots in it”.

More insidious however, is its proximity to one of the busiest bus stops on campus — the City Road stop.

Students in a rush are at risk of stepping directly in it as they sprint obliviously towards their bus. In five minutes of observation, Honi noted six people leap out of the way of the offending spew. One person unfortunately stepped in it (our condolences).

Weather forecasts for the rest of this week indicate that the vomit could remain until Sunday — unless someone steps up with a bucket of water. Students and staff with emetophobia could be in for a long summer, with the reduced rainfall from El Niño putting a pause on the natural street cleaning enjoyed by all during La Niña.

More to come… (?)