The Faculty of Medicine and Health announces support for Voice to Parliament

The Faculty of Medicine and Health (FMH) have come out in support of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in an email update to all students enrolled in the faculty.

The FMH is part of many other faculties and schools, such as Law and Chemistry, that have publicly come out in support of the Voice to Parliament, with more expected to follow over the coming weeks.

The letter, addressed by Associate Dean First Nations Strategy and Services Rick Macourt and Executive Dean and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medicine and Health) Robyn Ward, commits to “The Uluru Statement from the Heart’s call for the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through a Voice to Parliament requires that we listen to and be led by First Nations Australians in reimagining healthcare in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“Improving health and wellbeing outcomes in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities is inexorably linked to their right to self-determination, to being treated with respect, and to being protected from discrimination.”

Alongside their statement, a video including staff members across the faculty explain as to why they are voting Yes.

This comes two days after the University Senate released their own statement where they would not be taking a stance “on an institution’s behalf”.