The USyd Casual Tennis Society refuses to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

I have recently learned about the country of Ukraine. As you may or may not be aware, it is currently being invaded by another country, Russia. Allow me to be unequivocal: invading another country is wrong. Unfortunately, it seems that USyd’s third-largest tennis society has decided to stand on the wrong side of the baseline of history. I recently asked them to make a post from their social media condemning Putin’s war, featuring some deep quotes from me.

Their response was this:

Hi!

We’re sorry, but as a casual tennis club, we prefer to focus on providing our members with an exciting yet casual tennis experience, rather than comment on Eastern European geopolitics.

Kind regards,

Novak

This news was an absolute single-handed backhand to my friends who were also aware of the invasion of Ukraine. The institutional power of groups like Russia’s oligarchs, the KGB and the USyd Casual Tennis Society is what has upheld Vladimir Putin’s regime until now.

When you score on the tennis court, they say the score is “15 – love”. But what do you know about love? By choosing not to upload my haphazardly designed Canva poster on your society’s Facebook page, you betrayed not only me, but also the entire population of Ukraine.

USyd Casual Tennis Society, this doesn’t have to be a double fault. You can still serve an ace and win back your reputation with me. I’ll leave you with one of my many ponderings on the war, which (I hope) you will see soon the USyd Casual Tennis Society socials:

“War is not a game. War is not a set. War is not a match.

War is a grand slam. Except this time, there’s no winners” – Me