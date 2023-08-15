To tutor or not to tutor: why do students seek extra help?

Amidst teacher shortages and post-COVID readjustments, public schooling is failing to meet children’s needs. According to a survey by the NSW Teachers Federation, 73% of teachers report that their workload is unmanageable, 90% don’t think their pay reflects their responsibilities and 89% report that shortages are significant. When children are struggling, whether it be due to a learning disability, missed lessons, or a teaching style that is incompatible with their learning style, tutors are often seen as the solution.

Tutoring is a billion-dollar industry, according to the Australian Financial Review, and one in seven students are being tutored — with numbers rising to one in two in metropolitan, high-performance schools. Classroom teachers don’t have the resources to cater to every single child in their class, and parents resort to one-to-one tutoring.

High school graduates are the most ubiquitous class of tutors, and this points strongly to the innate nature of tutoring. Despite the genuine needs of some children attending tutoring — those who seek out extra support due to their own specific needs — most tutors are employed to help children perform well in specific tests. From NAPLAN, to selective school entry, to the HSC, tutors who have experience with these tests are trusted to help children perform highly in them. These tests are highly structured, and answering questions can be reduced to certain formulaic interpretations based on the way they are marked. This means that tutors are often effective for their purpose. Particularly for the selective school entry test, tutoring companies have banks of questions which allow students to acquaint themselves with their style. There is a difference between the tutoring that students seek for the HSC: this can be considered less artificial as it is about instructing someone in a subject more broadly, rather than coaching them to answer a set of questions.

However, tutors do not serve the same function as teachers, indicating how these tests incentivise competitive, results-based learning. Teachers are employed to prepare children more broadly for life beyond the school gates. Children and teenagers learn essential skills in communication, collaboration and civility at school. Teachers are responsible for the wellbeing of students more broadly, engaging in health and safety topics alongside the necessary lessons in literacy and numeracy. Tutors, on the other hand, are employed for a very specific purpose, and are ultimately untrained in providing a holistic education, or education to specialised groups.

I remember, right before I quit tutoring, I was employed privately by a family to help a girl who was starting Year 12. Due to health problems, she was in hospital for all of Year 11, missing the foundation of many of her HSC subjects. She was planning to undergo a pathway in which she would do half of her HSC subjects that year, and the other half in the following year. I focussed on maths and chemistry with her, two subjects she was delaying. She was expecting me to teach her the entirety of her preliminary Maths Extension and Chemistry syllabus, in two one-hour slots each week. She was clever and capable but I was completely unequipped to teach an entire syllabus instead of answering questions here and there. She quickly became extremely agitated by the fact that I was teaching her a slightly different formula to the one she had learned the year before. It was here that I knew I was completely out of my depth, and we ended the tutoring session early to allow her to calm down.

Despite being previously employed by a tutoring company, they offered very little resources beyond a quickly constructed online module about how to use their systems to provide feedback for parents. I had never learned how to teach children, and I was never taught how to cater to students with neurodivergence or other needs. I was still trusted with the wellbeing of a child who had fallen through the cracks of the private school that she had attended, and I completely failed her. Still, her parents forked out $50 an hour in the misguided belief that I could meet her needs.

As a private school graduate, I was perfect fodder as a tutor. I underwent tutoring myself, one three-hour self-guided slot for Maths and a one-hour conversation class with a French tutor. I was familiar with the format: students bring questions, tutors answer them. Selective school students are also desired tutors — their familiarity with the testing system, and also knowledge of exam strategy, often acquired through having received tutoring themselves, affords them the right to coach others.



A cycle soon forms: parents of students hoping to do well at a private or selective school employ private or selective school graduates, and those students go on to tutor once they have graduated. This perpetuates a homogenous school culture, a race to the top where those who are unable to access tutoring, or are for any reason not suited to the system of test-taking that engulfs Australian high schools, are left behind.

This kind of brain-drain is bad for students. Students learn best when challenged — when they are mixed with students of different cultures, ability and beliefs. Ultimately, tutoring widens the gap between the kind of education that wealthy students attain, compared to that of disadvantaged students. However, tutoring doesn’t necessarily advantage the wealthiest students, and the drive to tutoring is also dictated by cultural norms. Immigrant communities seek better for their children by engaging tutoring companies to guarantee their success. Parents may have completely uprooted themselves to gain this advantage for their children, and see it as their duty to create the best conditions for success. Often, they are simply conforming to the expectations created by the school culture around them. Particularly when they have taken such lengths to seek a better life for their children, and especially where there is a language barrier, it is seen as essential that they hire external help. Tutoring companies take advantage of this, charging highly for mediocre service – never mind the fact that there is often a significant gap between what companies charge parents and what tutors are paid.

Despite this, tutors are in many ways fit-for-purpose. They often, in fact, improve grades, a symptom of a school system that values competition more than education itself. This inherently privileges students who are able to afford tutoring, and highlights broader flaws in the education system.

Tutors are hired to fill the gaps in a school system that emphasises test taking, one that is under-resourced and cannot cater to the needs of each individual student. Tutors, however, are not the solution. They are often under trained, and can perpetuate the same ideas that harm neurodivergent or otherwise disadvantaged children. We should instead be ensuring that those in the teaching profession are incentivised to help all children perform well. Challenges such as excessive administrative workloads, low pay and teacher shortages must be addressed, should we aim to truly support students.