UNSW sent to ICAC over Vice Chancellor hiring process

The University of New South Wales has been referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) after it was revealed that the hiring process preceding Atilla Brungs’ appointment as Vice Chancellor was flawed.

The University Council did not have the opportunity to meet multiple candidates, and were instead introduced to Brungs the same day that he was announced as the next Vice Chancellor. It is alleged that the Vice Chancellor then retaliated against staff who questioned the decision and attempted to complain that procedures were not followed.

Sarafina Mohamed, then Chief Operating Officer of UNSW, made a complaint about the appointment process and decisions that followed. The University’s general counsel were informed, but did not treat the complaint as a Public Interest Disclosure (PID) as it was classified under the NSW Public Interest Disclosures Act 2022.

Following Mohamed’s initial complaint, the University began advertising for an executive director to the Vice Chancellor, with a job description similar to that of the COO. After two months, the search was called off.

The matter was referred to ICAC by the ombudsman, and external investigators were hired to scrutinise the organisation. UNSW maintained that they were not aware that the complaint was a protected disclosure, however the law states that a disclosure must be treated as a PID if it is even suspected to be one.

As such, witnesses interviewed by external investigators were not awarded confidentiality, and Mohamed’s lawyer has alleged that some witnesses have had their jobs threatened or since been made redundant.

At the beginning of June, UNSW informed Mohamed that they sought to disestablish the role of COO. They were then to create a role – Chief of Staff, President and Vice Chancellor’s Office – and claimed that the new role required a higher level of seniority and therefore remuneration, thus excluding Mohamed from consideration.

Mohamed has since resigned, and the University is no longer making the COO role redundant.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Vice Chancellor Brungs’ $3000 yearly dues for an invite-only yacht club in Kirribilli are just one of the many contract bonuses. Among other things, the Vice Chancellor has redone his home internet, installed CCTV and subscribed to a pilates magazine on the University’s dime.

Throughout this time, the managerial board has almost doubled in size according to The Saturday Paper. Each new Deputy Vice Chancellor role costs the university around $500,000, not including additional staff.

Over 700 staff have been made redundant since 2020, and the UNSW branch of the National Tertiary Education Union have been taking strike action to bargain for a 15% pay rise.