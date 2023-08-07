NOTICE of SRC Elections. Click for more info.
We are of the earth

2nd place in the Fiction section of the Honi Soit Writing Competition 2023.

by

“The sky and I are in open conversation” 

– Sylvia Plath. 

Recollections 

A kookaburra laugh cracks the quiet, 

Fractured mosaics of a dormant chorus. 

Away goes the dull summer breeze 

A voiceless invasion, 

Dry mouth 

Dry limbs 

Dry eyes 

Aunty, Aunty? 

My small hands make shapes in the red dirt; 

Unformed incantations. 

Grit sifts through tired fingers 

Grain by grain, 

Stone turns to sand, 

She turns into memories. 

Flashes of her face. 

Bury it, 

Bury it. 

Her eyes when she smiled.

Push it down. 

I carry too much with me. 

Too much sand. 

Too many memories. 

Bottle it up. 

Where can I put it all down? Hands rake over crude squiggles, Clawing my soul. 

Dirt cakes my palms. 

Screw the lid on tight. 

I leave the clearing, 

The headstone effigy 

And a single rose. 

Aunty, Aunty? 

ll 

A silent intake of breath 

The spirit’s breath 

Tussles Aunty Grace’s hair. 

A mottled grey flurry 

A rustle of leaves 

A silent intake of breath.

Reverence. 

Wingbones pull against filmy skin As she circles the fire, 

Skin alight with ember, 

Freckled with age. 

Supple is the caress 

Of aged immortality. 

Eucalyptus branches croak 

As Old Man magpie comes to watch, Eyes kindled and 

Feathers damp with the spirits of rain, Wet seasons blessings. 

The Old Man flaps his wings 

Ancient bones protest against taut skin. 

Pit 

Pat 

The ancestors fall from his feathers. 

He looks at Grace, 

Expectant. 

The Old Man is waiting. 

I am waiting. 

We are reverent.

She cocks her head 

Her voice but a warble 

Against the winds solemn march. “Do you want to hear a story, old fella?” 

lll 

Rebirth 

Time heals all, 

But memories are nomads, 

Crammed in compartments, 

Wandering halls, 

Turning tight corners, 

Traipsing to the precipice… 

I fall. 

Everytime. 

I see her in the subtle forming of the earth, In the Babbling brooks 

Glutted with fish, 

And the budding shoots 

Soon to swallow the land. 

I see her in my daughter, 

Rose. 

Frolicking in my child-rivers, 

Turning water to gold

As the blessing of growth Settles in her bones, 

Mothered by the loam. 

Sprung from the fecund valley, Come from the ash, 

The salt 

And clay. 

A ghost in this new-old life. 

One day I will tell her, 

But not now. 

Not here. 

Not amongst this unquiet earth. 

Here, we are reverent. 

We are loved. 

We are one. 

Here, 

We are of the earth. 

IV 

Quickly, before you go 

An embrace. 

Rich oils 

And clay-baked earth. 

Half-cooked damper, 

Burnt wood,

Animal feed, 

Dry linen, 

Spoken 

But never once said. 

“Let me show you something” 

A needle on her compass, 

I follow. 

Footsteps on familiar ground, Mud squelching under calloused feet, The belly of the earth, 

Swollen with beauty, 

Stained with the sun’s hues. 

In the clearing 

A kookaburra squeals. 

Empty, 

But not alone. 

Never alone. 

Blades of grass tickle our backs Petrichor hangs heavy, 

Seeping into my skin. 

Poking my soul. 

Grace points, I look. 

In the low branches hangs

Old Man Magpie and his wife Three baby birds 

All grey 

And squawking 

And fresh 

And reborn. 

Eyes squinting against the enormity Of life. 

My fingers are taken 

By wrinkled palms. 

Like tree bark 

Dappled with the shade of time. “This is forever. We are forever”. 

Reprise 

Wrinkled hands take nimble fingers, An ephemeral touch 

In a pocket of eternity. 

Rosie makes indistinct shapes In the red dirt. 

Plucking at the grit, 

Hands lined with red. 

Silence. 

And then a beating of wings,

The call of an old friend, 

Laden with the sweeping 

Narrative of time. 

Old Man Magpie lazes on a branch, Swatting his wings in the heat, Watching, 

Waiting. 

A slow warble, 

The unsung ancient verse. 

Solace in wisteria, 

Chorus of the quiet earth. 

A cock of the head, 

A bow of the neck, 

And then, 

He is gone. 

I am saddled with all 

That once drove me away, 

But perhaps memory 

Is the only home I will get. 

And so I say, 

“Let me tell you a story”. 

A kookaburra laugh cracks the quiet. 

All at once I have lived 

And I am living

And I will live 

And I am here 

And I am real 

And Rose is holding my hand And I feel Grace 

And I am Grace 

All at once, 

I am here 

And I am of the earth. We are of the earth.

