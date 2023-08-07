We are of the earth. 

“The sky and I are in open conversation”

– Sylvia Plath.

l

Recollections

A kookaburra laugh cracks the quiet,

Fractured mosaics of a dormant chorus.

Away goes the dull summer breeze

A voiceless invasion,

Dry mouth

Dry limbs

Dry eyes

Aunty, Aunty?

My small hands make shapes in the red dirt;

Unformed incantations.

Grit sifts through tired fingers

Grain by grain,

Stone turns to sand,

She turns into memories.

Flashes of her face.

Bury it,

Bury it.

Her eyes when she smiled.

Push it down.

I carry too much with me.

Too much sand.

Too many memories.

Bottle it up.

Where can I put it all down? Hands rake over crude squiggles, Clawing my soul.

Dirt cakes my palms.

Screw the lid on tight.

I leave the clearing,

The headstone effigy

And a single rose.

Aunty, Aunty?

ll

A silent intake of breath

The spirit’s breath

Tussles Aunty Grace’s hair.

A mottled grey flurry

A rustle of leaves

A silent intake of breath.

Reverence.

Wingbones pull against filmy skin As she circles the fire,

Skin alight with ember,

Freckled with age.

Supple is the caress

Of aged immortality.

Eucalyptus branches croak

As Old Man magpie comes to watch, Eyes kindled and

Feathers damp with the spirits of rain, Wet seasons blessings.

The Old Man flaps his wings

Ancient bones protest against taut skin.

Pit

Pat

The ancestors fall from his feathers.

He looks at Grace,

Expectant.

The Old Man is waiting.

I am waiting.

We are reverent.

She cocks her head

Her voice but a warble

Against the winds solemn march. “Do you want to hear a story, old fella?”

lll

Rebirth

Time heals all,

But memories are nomads,

Crammed in compartments,

Wandering halls,

Turning tight corners,

Traipsing to the precipice…

I fall.

Everytime.

I see her in the subtle forming of the earth, In the Babbling brooks

Glutted with fish,

And the budding shoots

Soon to swallow the land.

I see her in my daughter,

Rose.

Frolicking in my child-rivers,

Turning water to gold

As the blessing of growth Settles in her bones,

Mothered by the loam.

Sprung from the fecund valley, Come from the ash,

The salt

And clay.

A ghost in this new-old life.

One day I will tell her,

But not now.

Not here.

Not amongst this unquiet earth.

Here, we are reverent.

We are loved.

We are one.

Here,

We are of the earth.

IV

Quickly, before you go

An embrace.

Rich oils

And clay-baked earth.

Half-cooked damper,

Burnt wood,

Animal feed,

Dry linen,

Spoken

But never once said.

“Let me show you something”

A needle on her compass,

I follow.

Footsteps on familiar ground, Mud squelching under calloused feet, The belly of the earth,

Swollen with beauty,

Stained with the sun’s hues.

In the clearing

A kookaburra squeals.

Empty,

But not alone.

Never alone.

Blades of grass tickle our backs Petrichor hangs heavy,

Seeping into my skin.

Poking my soul.

Grace points, I look.

In the low branches hangs

Old Man Magpie and his wife Three baby birds

All grey

And squawking

And fresh

And reborn.

Eyes squinting against the enormity Of life.

My fingers are taken

By wrinkled palms.

Like tree bark

Dappled with the shade of time. “This is forever. We are forever”.

V

Reprise

Wrinkled hands take nimble fingers, An ephemeral touch

In a pocket of eternity.

Rosie makes indistinct shapes In the red dirt.

Plucking at the grit,

Hands lined with red.

Silence.

And then a beating of wings,

The call of an old friend,

Laden with the sweeping

Narrative of time.

Old Man Magpie lazes on a branch, Swatting his wings in the heat, Watching,

Waiting.

A slow warble,

The unsung ancient verse.

Solace in wisteria,

Chorus of the quiet earth.

A cock of the head,

A bow of the neck,

And then,

He is gone.

I am saddled with all

That once drove me away,

But perhaps memory

Is the only home I will get.

And so I say,

“Let me tell you a story”.

A kookaburra laugh cracks the quiet.

All at once I have lived

And I am living

And I will live

And I am here

And I am real

And Rose is holding my hand And I feel Grace

And I am Grace

All at once,

I am here

And I am of the earth. We are of the earth.