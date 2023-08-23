Where does the University of Sydney stand on the Voice?

In light of the University of Sydney refusing to take a stance on the Voice, several of the University’s faculties and schools have publicly announced their support, with more expected soon.

The University of Sydney’s Law School was the first of many to formally support the Uluru Statement of the Heart in May 2021, after their Board passed a resolution.

The Faculty of Medicine and Health are expected to release a statement within the next two weeks. Faculty General Manager Kate Ramzan said that “the Faculty of Medicine and Health acknowledges the potential impact an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament may have on the health and wellbeing outcomes of First Australians and are currently in consultation. We will communicate with our community and stakeholders when our consultation is finalised.”

Similarly, the Faculty of Science are expected to release a statement in support of the constitutional change. Dean of Science Marcel Dinger explained, “at this stage, the Faculty of Science is in a consultation phase to determine first whether to make a publicised position that is separate or in addition to the position taken by the University and, if so, what shape that might take.”

The School of Geosciences, within the Faculty of Science, made a submission to a parliamentary inquiry in April of this year that expressed support for the Voice.

The School of Chemistry have also endorsed a Yes vote following a school-wide consultation process. Head of School Peter Rutledge commented on visible statements of support across the School.

In a statement to Honi, Rutledge said that “we are currently expressing this support on display screens around the School (see below — these slides play as part of our regular sequence of notices and announcements on screens around the School), using a form of words agreed in consultation with the DVC-ISS, and images provided by Cornel Ozies and Michelle Kaldy in the DVC-ISS team”