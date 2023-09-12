113-year old City Road drinking fountain removed for restoration work
A City of Sydney spokesperson said it was due to be reinstated later in the year.
The James Spring Drinking Fountain and Horse Trough was removed from its position outside the Merewether Building’s City Road frontage. A City of Sydney spokesperson said that it has been taken to a stonemason’s yard for planned restoration. It is scheduled to be reinstated later this year.
The drinking fountain and horse trough, erected in 1910, constructed from a single stone, and originally weighing over six tonnes, was a gift to the municipality by Alderman James Spring and was the architectural work product of a Mr. Morrow and Mr. De’Purton. Alderman Spring served as Mayor of Darlington for 14 years and was a widely respected local businessman and philanthropist.
While no longer functioning as a drinking fountain and with no local horses around to make use of its trough, its utility before its untimely demise was limited to heritage and local character — a fixture of the walk to and from the University of Sydney along King Street. It was also a stark reminder of the original suburb of Darlington and its diminishment at the mercy of University expansion from the 1950s onwards.
The drinking fountain and horse trough are a listed item on the State Heritage Inventory, as a part of the City of Sydney’s Local Environmental Plan, with the statement of significance identifying it as “A rare surviving example of a finely carved horse trough and drinking fountain, indicating a high level of civic pride.”