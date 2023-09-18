ANU students injured in stabbing

Two 20-year-old female students at the Australian National University (ANU) have been hospitalised following a stabbing this afternoon. One of these women is in a critical condition, and the other is in a stable condition.

The stabbing took place on ANU’s Fellows Oval around 2:45pm on Monday. A 32-year-old man was also assaulted, and sustained minor injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been taken into police custody, and the ACT police said that “no other people are being sought” in relation to the offence. Despite the ABC naming this suspect, ACT police have not confirmed the man’s identity. No charges have yet been laid.

ANU Vice Chancellor Brian Schmidt issued a statement this afternoon, assuring students that “the situation is under control”. He requested that students avoid Fellows Oval and Chifley Meadow, which remain active scenes of investigation.

“I understand this incident may have caused distress among members of our community and I want to remind you that support is available. In times like these, it is essential we support one another and stay connected as a community,” he said.

Honi spoke to an ANU student, who said that “it was good that emergency services could respond so quickly,” and that ANU was “so immediate and clear in communicating with students.”

“We don’t give the uni much credit, but in an emergency they fronted up to keep us in the loop,” the student said. “The main thing is we’re all thinking of the people who were injured and hoping they recover quickly.”

ANU has encouraged students to contact the ANU Crisis Support Line on 1300 050 327, or their SMS service on 0488 884 170. Staff are able to utilise the University’s Employee Assistance Program, and call 1800 808 374 for support and counselling.

ANU Police have urged witnesses to attend City Police Station, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference P219341.