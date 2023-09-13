Belinda Hutchinson spices up Chancellor’s Book Fair by ordering a drone strike on the Great Hall

MINDS BLOWN OPEN: Visitors to the annual Chancellor’s Book Fair found themselves in a pretty sticky situation today, when Thales Chairperson and USyd Chancellor Belinda Hutchinson ordered a drone strike on the Great Hall.

“Education is about blowing student’s minds. And what better way to do that than through unmanned combat aerial vehicles,” the Chancellor said today.

“Did I have moral qualms about doing it? Oh, I don’t know, did I have moral qualms about Thales being complicit in war crimes in Yemen?”

“Sometimes you need to make a hot girl decision. That’s what a leader does.”

Thales is a French-based aerospace company and one of the world’s largest arms manufacturers. Thales CEO Pepe Le Douche leapt to Hutchinson’s defence when pressed.

“I support Madame Belinda,” he told reporters. “And it hez nothing to do with ze fact that USyd recently renewed its tres bien partnership with Thales. It iz becoz we needed to try out ze new drones and we are not supposed to use zem in Afghanistan anymore.”

Thales is once again being accused of committing war crimes following the drone strike. Once again, they are unlikely to face any real penalties for it.