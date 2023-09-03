All members of the ticket Rants for Honi have withdrawn from this year’s election, leading to Flirt for Honi being provisionally elected to edit Honi Soit in 2024.

Flirt for Honi consists of nine members: Zeina Khochaiche, Amelia Raines, Aidan Elwig Pollock, Valerie Chidiac, Sandra Kallarakkal, Hamani Tanginoa, Ariana Haghighi, Simone Maddison (Grassroots) and Mae Milne.

Flirt told Honi that “We are extremely honoured to continue Honi’s radical legacy and to keep the spirit of Stujo alive for 2024.”

We are excited to bring new ideas and revitalise initiatives that make Honi so unique.”

Honi understands that members of Rants for Honi indicated to the Returning Officer in the last few days that they were withdrawing from the election. The Returning Officer confirmed their withdrawal on Saturday.

At the time of the ballot draw, Rants for Honi consisted of Jane Kuziak, Dani Christelis, Vedant Patel, Michael Grenier and Orlando Throsby.

Online campaigning will commence on Wednesday 6 September and in-person campaigning will begin on Monday 11 September.

Voting in the SRC Elections will run from 19 – 21 September with in-person ballots and the option of absentee ballots.