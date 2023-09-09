FoodHub hours reduced

Run as a collaborative initiative between the USU and the SRC located on Level 3 of the Wentworth Building, FoodHub provides free basic necessities ranging from cereal to pads with a limit of five per person. FoodHub expanded its opening hours only this Semester from two days a week to five days a week from 10am to 2pm, but will now be working from 11am to 2pm.

USU President Naz Sharifi commented that “The reduction of the hours has been a result of significantly more uptake than the space is safely able to have at any given time, and for us ensure that we are providing quality service that is safe, meaningful, and fit for purpose to everyone who uses FoodHub, we have put in a temporary measure while we strategise on what a sustainable way forward is.

“This is to ensure that any staff member on the floor is not inundated with a significant spike in numbers without the resources to aid in the proper restock and management of foot traffic. The extra hour does alleviate some issues for staff for stocking and managing food deliveries and allows more cohesive operations for the rest of the day.

“At this stage we are in conversation with SRC on how we can better systematise our approach and we will most likely move back to normal trading hours once we have more certainty in the very near future. The USU is dedicated to the accessibility of the Foodhub and will be working hard to readjust to previous timeframes ASAP.”