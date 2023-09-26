Humanities Head of School steps down after results of staff survey released

The Humanities Head of School, Professor Keith Dobney, has resigned from his role, citing difficulties with faculty leadership.

It comes after the release of the results from the staff survey, which found that only 27% of academic and casual staff “have confidence in the University Executive”

In the email announcing his resignation from the role, Dobney cited the results of the staff survey demonstrating a “widening disconnect” between management and university staff. Dobney stated the decisions he was being asked to implement as the Head of School did not align with his “academic values and principles” and went against the “core business” of the University.

In a statement to Honi, Dobney said “As a School, we achieved much over the last challenging years.

“It’s not been easy, and constant change is taking a significant toll on all of my colleagues. They are due huge respect and understanding for such commitment and are undoubtedly the University’s best hope for its future success.”

In a separate statement to Honi regarding the survey, a University spokesperson said “All levels of University leadership, including deans of faculties and heads of schools, have been analysing and discussing this year’s results with staff.”

They continued, that the University will “commit to action to address issues raised” in the survey.

In the survey itself, 76% of staff indicated they did not think University management would implement any sort of action after the results were released.