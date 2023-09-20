LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day Three

Current election results:

SRC President Primary Votes:

SRC Councillor Primary Votes:

9:15am — Last day of polling begins! We have been blessed with cooler weather (thank God or whoever’s up there) but still stay sun safe! Currently, JFR and Fisher booths are open and they will be for the whole day. At 10:45am, the Susan Wakil Health Building booth and the Peter Nicol Russell Building booth will open. Make your vote count!

1:55pm — We know you’ve been waiting for an update! We’re back! If you’re here for analysis you can wait until the evening (look at the graphs). PNR and Susan Wakil have been quiet today, whereas Fisher and JFR are as busy as ever. Here are some shenanigans — we’ve got a few banging one-liners.

“I need to get back to it” says Left Action campaigner, forgoing the Honi exit poll. #thegrindneverstops — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

Just overhead a student mutter, “I need to go to class…” to themselves as they walk towards the front gate. — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

“Gymbros are actually funny…but obviously don’t vote for them,” says wise student at Fisher. — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

Henri Collyer (Revive) rejects Honi exit poll at Fisher, “Nah, I’m not a big fan of Honi so…”

Can’t please everyone ????‍♂️ — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

2:06pm: Voters getting riled up! Honi hasn’t received much information about regs breaches, though yesterday Penta was caught out trying to get friends and family to vote. Left Action, Switchroots, and Revive have consistently walked students over the line — Honi has seen a significant amount of voters holding How To Vote pamphlets (HTVs) at the booth, clearly voting based on what they’ve been told a minute ago.

Someone just punted this Lift sign, and with campaigners nowhere to be seen it seems it will be down for a while… pic.twitter.com/u3Kkb6A7or — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

2:46pm — As PNR and Susan Wakil near the last thirty minutes of polling, and a couple hours left at other voting booths, campaigners’ rigour is running thin and most booths look rather sparse.

3:11PM — Sike! Voting revitalises on the hour as people leave class and end up as prey to hungry hacks. Susan Wakil, however, has been a ghost town all day with a measly 34 votes since polling opened at around 10am. Fisher is buzzing again!

3:34pm — PNR voting booth has closed with a mere 48 votes. This will be concerning for the Engineers because they relied on the PNR vote to boost their numbers in the last election. Also, here is Revive accidentally pamphleting someone from CathSoc who was seen disposing of Queer Honi editions this year. Oops.

Random voter: “Are you anti-Honi?”

Henri Collyer: “I am *personally* anti-Honi”

*Random voter takes Revive flyer*



Note: this random voter was seen earlier this year disposing of Queer Honi editions with CathSoc (not sure if Henri clocked it oops) pic.twitter.com/7UfvVuQG06 — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

4:35pm — Less than an hour left until all polling for the 2023 SRC Election comes to a close! The sun is setting and campaigners are still walking voters right to the line. Some voting staff are commending their determination, saying they could never stand around and campaign all day.

Satvik (Liberal, disqualified from this election for alleged forgery) addressing claims that he’s right-wing. pic.twitter.com/nd9q17U2xn — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 21, 2023

5:15pm — Aaaaand that’s all folks! Stay tuned for analysis and keep your ears peeled for results and Honi‘s analysis. Thanks for following along! Until next time.

Notice of Election

All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections.

Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:

Elections Number of Positions President 1 Representatives to the 96th Council 37 Editor(s) of Honi Soit 1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate) Delegates to the National Union of Students 7

On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:

Jane Foss Russell: Tues–Thurs 8:45am – 5:15pm Fisher Library: Wed & Thurs 8:45am – 5:15pm Manning House: Wed 10:45am – 3:15pm Conservatorium of Music: Wed 10:30am – 3:30pm Susan Wakil Health Building: Thurs 10:45am – 3:15pm Peter Nicol Russell Building: Thurs 10:45am – 3:15pm

The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs

Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.

For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.

Election Honi