LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day Three
Honi's back and better than ever, bringing you live updates on the third day of polling.
Current election results:
SRC President Primary Votes:
SRC Councillor Primary Votes:
Note: If these graphics are not displaying, clear cookies/cache and reload the page. If the issue persists, see our live Tweets for updates on polling preferences.
Live blog
9:15am — Last day of polling begins! We have been blessed with cooler weather (thank God or whoever’s up there) but still stay sun safe! Currently, JFR and Fisher booths are open and they will be for the whole day. At 10:45am, the Susan Wakil Health Building booth and the Peter Nicol Russell Building booth will open. Make your vote count!
1:55pm — We know you’ve been waiting for an update! We’re back! If you’re here for analysis you can wait until the evening (look at the graphs). PNR and Susan Wakil have been quiet today, whereas Fisher and JFR are as busy as ever. Here are some shenanigans — we’ve got a few banging one-liners.
2:06pm: Voters getting riled up! Honi hasn’t received much information about regs breaches, though yesterday Penta was caught out trying to get friends and family to vote. Left Action, Switchroots, and Revive have consistently walked students over the line — Honi has seen a significant amount of voters holding How To Vote pamphlets (HTVs) at the booth, clearly voting based on what they’ve been told a minute ago.
2:46pm — As PNR and Susan Wakil near the last thirty minutes of polling, and a couple hours left at other voting booths, campaigners’ rigour is running thin and most booths look rather sparse.
3:11PM — Sike! Voting revitalises on the hour as people leave class and end up as prey to hungry hacks. Susan Wakil, however, has been a ghost town all day with a measly 34 votes since polling opened at around 10am. Fisher is buzzing again!
3:34pm — PNR voting booth has closed with a mere 48 votes. This will be concerning for the Engineers because they relied on the PNR vote to boost their numbers in the last election. Also, here is Revive accidentally pamphleting someone from CathSoc who was seen disposing of Queer Honi editions this year. Oops.
4:35pm — Less than an hour left until all polling for the 2023 SRC Election comes to a close! The sun is setting and campaigners are still walking voters right to the line. Some voting staff are commending their determination, saying they could never stand around and campaign all day.
5:15pm — Aaaaand that’s all folks! Stay tuned for analysis and keep your ears peeled for results and Honi‘s analysis. Thanks for following along! Until next time.
Notice of Election
All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections.
Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:
|Elections
|Number of Positions
|President
|1
|Representatives to the 96th Council
|37
|Editor(s) of Honi Soit
|1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate)
|Delegates to the National Union of Students
|7
On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:
|Jane Foss Russell:
|Tues–Thurs
|8:45am – 5:15pm
|Fisher Library:
|Wed & Thurs
|8:45am – 5:15pm
|Manning House:
|Wed
|10:45am – 3:15pm
|Conservatorium of Music:
|Wed
|10:30am – 3:30pm
|Susan Wakil Health Building:
|Thurs
|10:45am – 3:15pm
|Peter Nicol Russell Building:
|Thurs
|10:45am – 3:15pm
The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs
Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.
For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.