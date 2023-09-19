LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day Two

Current election results:

SRC President Primary Votes:

SRC Councillor Primary Votes:

Notice of Election

All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections.

Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:

Elections Number of Positions President 1 Representatives to the 96th Council 37 Editor(s) of Honi Soit 1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate) Delegates to the National Union of Students 7

On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:

Jane Foss Russell: Tues–Thurs 8:45am – 5:15pm Fisher Library: Wed & Thurs 8:45am – 5:15pm Manning House: Wed 10:45am – 3:15pm Conservatorium of Music: Wed 10:30am – 3:30pm Susan Wakil Health Building: Thurs 10:45am – 3:15pm Peter Nicol Russell Building: Thurs 10:45am – 3:15pm

The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs

Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.

For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.

