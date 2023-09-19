LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day Two
Honi curses the sun and brings you live updates on the second day of polling.
Current election results:
SRC President Primary Votes:
SRC Councillor Primary Votes:
Notice of Election
All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections.
Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:
|Elections
|Number of Positions
|President
|1
|Representatives to the 96th Council
|37
|Editor(s) of Honi Soit
|1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate)
|Delegates to the National Union of Students
|7
On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:
|Jane Foss Russell:
|Tues–Thurs
|8:45am – 5:15pm
|Fisher Library:
|Wed & Thurs
|8:45am – 5:15pm
|Manning House:
|Wed
|10:45am – 3:15pm
|Conservatorium of Music:
|Wed
|10:30am – 3:30pm
|Susan Wakil Health Building:
|Thurs
|10:45am – 3:15pm
|Peter Nicol Russell Building:
|Thurs
|10:45am – 3:15pm
The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs
Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.
For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.