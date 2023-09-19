SRC Elections 2023 //

LIVE: SRC Election 2023 Day Two

Honi curses the sun and brings you live updates on the second day of polling.

Photography by Bipasha Chakraborty
by

Current election results:

SRC President Primary Votes:

SRC Councillor Primary Votes:

Note: If these graphics are not displaying, clear cookies/cache and reload the page. If the issue persists, see our live Tweets for updates on polling preferences.

Live blog

Notice of Election

All University of Sydney students enrolled in undergraduate degrees or diplomas, or as other non-degree students, are eligible to vote in or nominate for the Annual Elections. 

Nominations are called for the following elections/positions:

ElectionsNumber of Positions
President1
Representatives to the 96th Council37
Editor(s) of Honi Soit1 (Up to 10 people may jointly nominate)
Delegates to the National Union of Students7

On-campus polling will be held on the 19th, 20th, and 21st, September 2023:

Jane Foss Russell:Tues–Thurs8:45am – 5:15pm
Fisher Library:Wed & Thurs8:45am – 5:15pm
Manning House:Wed10:45am – 3:15pm
Conservatorium of Music:Wed10:30am – 3:30pm
Susan Wakil Health Building:Thurs10:45am – 3:15pm
Peter Nicol Russell Building:Thurs10:45am – 3:15pm

The SRC Elections are conducted according to the SRC Constitution & Regulations, which are available here: bit.ly/SRC-regs

Appeals to the decisions of the EO can be directed to the ELA via srcela@src.usyd.edu.au.

For further information, please contact the Electoral Officer via elections@src.usyd.edu.au.

Election Honi

Read Election Honi here!
Filed under: