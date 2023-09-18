Review: Belvoir St Theatre’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Step into a time machine and travel back to 1959, where the ambiance is set in a slightly rundown South Philadelphia bar. Unbeknownst to you, you are about to witness a historic moment – one of Billie Holiday’s legendary final performances.

As the curtains rise, the spotlight falls on Zahra Newman, delivering an extraordinary portrayal of Lady Day. Although the nuances of Newman’s vocals may feel a bit rehearsed during the initial number, “I Wonder Where Our Love Has Gone”—where she punctuates each musical phrase with breathy exhalations — she swiftly acclimates to the role and dispels any recollection of her operatic soprano and naturally cheerful disposition. A voice characterised by a smoky timbre and breathy quality emerges, accompanied by a demeanour that convincingly conveys the experiences of a tough life lived during the early 20th century. Newman’s presence exudes a poignant sadness that avoids any hint of melodrama, staying true to the fearless and somewhat rugged personality of the late jazz singer herself.

Through her performance, we are transported into Billie Holiday’s world, delving into the challenges of her childhood and adolescence, as well as the triumphs and tribulations of her career. Newman’s portrayal not only captures the essence of Holiday’s unique artistry, but also paints a vivid and empathetic picture of the woman behind the legendary music. In songs like “Strange Fruit”, Newman reproduces the dramatic sighs and the gradual descent of pivotal notes with remarkable precision, effectively encapsulating the essence of Holiday. Equally impressive is the physicality of Newman’s portrayal, which strikingly resembles Holiday herself, further enhancing the authenticity of her performance.

In terms of narrative technique, the use of the bar stage and approach can be characterised by a straightforward, instructive, and monologue-driven structure. Govin Ruben’s lighting design lends a quality of realism, effectively transporting the audience to the ambience of a club and performance space ready to see Holiday perform.

Ailsa Paterson’s production design embraces a humble and slightly weathered setting, portraying a venue that may appear to be beneath the stature of an artist as talented as Holiday. For this reason, at times, I found myself growing distracted and wished the set design were more interesting. It was, in effect, a one-woman show, and there was not much else to focus on other than Newman and her surroundings. Newman’s white gown, on the other hand, shines with splendour, adorning a woman who unmistakably carries herself with a deep sense of worth, especially in the context of her commercial success. The band members are well dressed, exuding an air of refinement and sophistication that contributes significantly to a storyline that delves into the complex issues of class and race.

Jazz pianist Kym Purling, assuming the character of Jimmy Powers, leads a trio comprising a piano, double bass handled by Victor Rounds, and the rhythmic beats of Calvin Welch on drums. This ensemble, combined with Newman’s artistry, forges a musical collaboration of quality.



The strength of this production lies not only in Newman’s charismatic acting but in her singing as well. These melodies have the power to move you. Backed by a talented band, Newman’s performance was commendable, delivering excellent theatre well-suited for a venue like Belvoir. For the effective combination of all of these elements, Mitchell Butel is to be commended for his directing.

Ultimately in Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill, you get not only the privilege of witnessing a great actress at the top of her game, but also the delight of hearing her sing these timeless classics. It’s a show that immerses you in history, tugs at your heartstrings, and reminds us all why Billie Holiday’s music remains eternally resonant. Don’t miss this opportunity to be transported to a bygone era and experience the talents of Zahra Newman and her ensemble.