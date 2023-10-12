Bil rouh, Bil dam, Nafdika ya Falasteen

بالروح بالدم نفديك يا فلسطين

Translation: With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you Palestine

We scream, we anguish, we plead.

The blood is on Israel’s hands. A real-life 75-year-long Lady Macbeth moment.

They see the blood on their hands, they know it is there, yet the whole world doesn’t bat an eye. Now, that’s bold. Allow me to tell you what else is bold —asking Palestinians to condemn armed resistance, as if to somehow coax them into exposing some violent disposition.

The dramatic irony of it all: nobody asks Israel to condemn themselves, not even when they coerce Palestinian children into signing confessions in a language they do not speak nor understand, confessing to crimes they did not commit. Not even so much as a slap of the wrist is administered.

Instead, the world not only watches but actively funds and militarises Israeli apartheid and its’ settler-colonial project. The result: 91% of Palestinian children live with war-related trauma —according to Middle East Current Psychiatry.

In any event, as Arabs, we are no strangers to this Orientalist phenomenon. We need only look back to the events of 9/11. Middle Easterners were held responsible for the attacks, forced to repeatedly clarify that we do not support terrorism. Whilst 1 million Iraqis were mercilessly executed and our lands invaded under the guise of US national security, we were made to pay for the crimes of the Bush administration.

Regretfully, Palestinians face the brunt of the racism that has proliferated post-Nakba and post-September 11. The Palestinian struggle is akin to that of screaming into a vacuum.

The last time Palestine made global headlines to this degree was in May of 2021. Since then, mass media has offered only rare coverage on Palestinian oppression and resistance. But even so, “pro-Palestinian” news outlets are placing the onus upon Palestinian scholars, politicians and activists to denounce Hamas. A bold display of irony and hypocrisy on their part.

An ABC interview with Randa Abdel-Fattah, a highly respected Palestinian-Australian writer and intellectual demonstrates the idiosyncrasies that Palestinians encounter. In being asked what her view of “Hamas’s really cold-blooded approach to [civilians]”, Abdel-Fattah eloquently responded, “Why are you asking me that? Why do I as a Palestinian constantly have to prove my humanity?” She goes on to highlight the fact that these futile, Orientalist presumptions “deflect from the root cause of why this is happening”.

The root cause she is referring to entails illegal occupation of land since 1948, Israeli apartheid, genocide, settler-colonialism, imperialist legacies, daily violence, war crimes, demolition of homes…. Need I go on?

What I am stressing here is the twisted truism that the media does not take notice until the settler suffers. Read any article from a supposedly trustworthy Australian media, and observe what is presented to you. Take notice of the fact that reportage of Palestinian death tolls or casualties are scarce, access to Israeli death tolls on the other hand is abundant.

As it stands, Gaza is the largest open air prison in the world.

We are seeing a mass pollution of Australian media with self-serving Zionist, pro-Israel politics. Hence it is crucial we reverse the diluted truth of Israel’s settler colonialism and genocide of Palestinians.

A final note to the reader: Frankly, I do not care if you claim to be “uneducated” or “unqualified” to speak on what you may refer to as a “conflict”. Educate yourself.