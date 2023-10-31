Mourning and yet defiantly hopeful: Fifty thousand show up to protest against Palestinian Genocide 

Fifty thousand people took to the streets of Sydney CBD to protest the ongoing genocide of Palestine by the Israeli government on Sunday 29 October. In light of recent developments including: the bombing of Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, the reported use of chemical warfare through white phosphorus, and Australia abstaining from a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian truce, crowds were both mourning and defiantly hopeful.

Held in Hyde Park and organised by Palestine Action Group Sydney, an atmosphere of intensity filled the air as MC’s Aman Naser, Assala Sayara and Josh Lees led the crowd in chanting, “What do we want? Ceasefire! When do we want it? Now!”

Assala Sayara began the protest by drawing attention to the IDF’s indiscriminate bombing campaigns, pointing to a “list of some of the names of those who have been murdered over the last three weeks…this is an indication that the world has failed justice. Shame!”

Ethan Lyons, Wiradjuri man and member of the Black Caucus, emphasised the solidarity between Indigenous Australians and Palestinians.

“What we’re seeing right now is another violent genocide of an entire group of people. We are witnessing a bloodthirsty colonial occupier invade, steal, and murder Palestinian existence. This is not a war. This is not a conflict. This is genocide. Call it what it is.”

Lyons points out that settler-colonialist violence is interlinked worldwide: “we know that the IDF directly taught the tactics of leg to neck restraint to Australian and American police. Shame. It was that exact police tactic taught by the IDF that killed David Dungay Jr., an Aboriginal man.”

Fatiha Doar, a Palestinian Elder introduced by Amal Naser as “older than the state of Israel itself”, proclaimed that the infamous Zionist tagline “a land without a people for a people without a land” is a myth, as she spoke to the crowd about her lived experience in Palestine after the Nakba.

“My grandfather have the deed of his own from the Ottoman Empire, to his land and his house. When Israel embedded and illegally occupied our homeland…came to my grandfather with guns”.

She echoed intense community frustrations with the Labor government, as the long-held relationship between the Labor party and the Australian Muslim community shattered in the wake of Albanese’s support for Israel’s so-called “right to defend itself”.

Doar ended her speech with a proclamation: “Netanyahu is the Hitler of this century”.

Josh Lees continued the protest condemning Australia’s UN abstention and ties with the United States.

“As Joe Biden says, we don’t believe the numbers of Palestinian deaths. Anthony Albanese standing right next to him! Hand in hand they are supporting the criminal state of Israel.

Amar Hamed from the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives association spoke, with a sobering reminder of the impact of hospital bombings. She spoke of “50,000 women due to give birth in the next month” in Gaza with collapsed hospital buildings, or no access to fuel and electricity. Hamed echoed a common sentiment: “Mothers in Palestine carry their children twice: once in their wombs and once to their graves”.

Hamed emphasised the importance of protesting, proclaiming that “Palestine Red Crescent just received a threat that they will bomb Al Quds Hospital…Israel is planning to bomb another hospital, one that accommodates more than 400 patients and 12,000 refugees, civilians, refugees, medical staff. Staff like us! We need to be loud today, here and now, and every day, to make sure that this war crime is not repeated.”

Like the NSW Nurses and Midwives Union, many other unions were present in solidarity: The Australian Services Union, the Retail Union, the Maritime Union of Australia, and the Teachers Federation.

Assala Sayara drew the comparison between international condemnation of Russia and international support for Israel, highlighting this hypocrisy before welcoming Rola Elayam, Palestinian poet and advocate.

Elayam performed a poem for eight minutes, fiercely describing life in Gaza and the emotional impact of the genocide.

“Tears falling, burning the rosy cheeks of the Chosen Ones and I call them the Chosen Ones because there is not another people that can go through what they go through and still rise.”

She ended her speech with an address to Netanyahu himself: “I’ve painted you a picture. She [Palestine] is my everything. We will never leave, no matter how hard we bleed. I’ve painted you a picture. Now paint me yours.”

Vivian Porzsolt spoke next, representing Jews Against The Occupation, and emphasising the importance of being an anti-Zionist Jew.

“After our history, how can Zionists consider cutting water, cutting food, cutting fuel?…Our history has been disgracefully manipulated and fed by the Zionist movement to feed its settler-colonialism project.”

She was present at the Waverly Council meeting where the Deputy Mayor Ludovico Fabiano was sacked for backing Greens councillor Dominic Wy Kanaks amendment to a motion condemning the attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas which would have also condemned the Israeli government for its war crimes against Palestinian civilians. Porzsolt describes it as a “savage atmosphere…raging…totally divorced from all humanity.”

The final speaker of the protest was Raneem Emad, law student and daughter of Palestinian refugees. Her words were clear, and her desires simple: “Do not let the occupation fool you. These are not military bases. They are homes, they are schools, they are universities, and they are hospitals.”

She ended her speech with words of hope for Palestinians in Gaza, preparing the masses for a march to Belmore park: “We mourn with you. We are fighting for you. We will not stop fighting for you. And there will come a time of liberation when we will celebrate with you!”

“Free free Palestine! Free free Gaza! Gaza, Gaza don’t you cry! Palestine will never die!”

Palestine Action Group is holding protests weekly, with the next organised for Saturday 4 November 1pm at Hyde Park.