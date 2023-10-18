NTEU supports School of Psychology academic fired due to health condition

The University of Sydney has issued a termination of contract to Dr Niko Tiliopoulos, an academic who has worked in the School of Psychology for 16 years, after Tiliopoulos could not return to in-person teaching due to disability.

According to a petition by the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU), Tiliopolous has severe respiratory and autoimmune conditions, with his immune system being further compromised by immunosuppressive medication.

The petition states, “If Niko catches COVID, he faces a truly extreme risk. Niko and his doctors asked the University to let him teach remotely, just like he has since the start of the COVID pandemic.

“The University temporarily reallocated some of his teaching but has since refused to let Niko teach remotely.”

Ill health was the reason cited by the University for Tiliopoulos contract termination.

A University spokesperson told Honi, “Unfortunately, in some cases it is not possible for an employee with a disability to perform the inherent requirements of their position.

“While we can’t comment on individual matters due to our strict privacy requirements, we take our obligations to comply with relevant disability discrimination legislation very seriously – including by providing ‘reasonable adjustments’ to assist staff members with a disability to perform the inherent requirements of their role.”

The University of Sydney states on its website, “The University is committed to ensuring that students, staff and visitors with disability have equal opportunities to excel at and enjoy our university.”

They have implemented a Disability Action Plan, where the Objective One states, “The University incorporates the rights and opportunities of people with disability in all policies and planning.” Objective 3.3 and 3.4 state respectively that the University “support(s) our staff with disability” and “Create(s) an inclusive workplace culture.”

Earlier this year all classes at the University of Sydney returned to in-person teaching. This decision came after Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency announced that all international students would be required to return to attend in-person by 30 June 2023. All exams at the University have since moved to in-person format.

This decision was criticised by disability advocates at the time, with the SRC’s Disability Officers, Khanh Tran and Jack Scanlan telling Honi, “Remote exams and learning options are an important part of a genuinely inclusive education.

“The benefits of accessible education technology are immense and universities cannot ignore our community.”

For more information on the petition click here. Dr Tiliopolous was contacted by Honi for comment.