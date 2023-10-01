Pulp Editors sent to Wentworth Dungeon

The office for the editorial team of Pulp Magazine, an on-campus culture-zine supported by the University of Sydney Union (USU), is being relocated.

They are set to move to the currently unused Incubate Hub in the basement of Wentworth Building next to the SRC entrance this week. The Pulp team will be relocated from its original office in Manning, which was part of its reform into a glossy magazine publication as opposed to its online predecessor.

The team will have 24/7 access to the new office, where previously their office hours were limited to 8am to 8pm on weekdays.

The team was informed on 13 September that their office would be relocated as part of a larger reallocation of USU spaces and offices. The editorial team were not consulted on these changes and a meeting was only held at their request for more details.

With the return of more on-campus activities post-COVID, the USU is looking to expand. Naz Sharifi, USU Board President, explained that this was an “organisation wide movement” involving almost all other departments, including Board member offices.

The move was unanimously voted for by USU Board Directors, and was only given brief consideration due to the relative size of Pulp compared to the USU’s other operations.