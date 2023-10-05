Review: Good Grief

Good Grief, written by and starring Georgina Pender, is a poignant and emotionally charged production that delves into the intricate web of intergenerational trauma, grief, and the profound weight of inheritance. This show, directed and performed with striking vulnerability, takes the audience on a journey through the life of Georgie, a young woman confronted with the challenging choice between caring for her estranged alcoholic mother and a promising job opportunity in San Francisco.

One of the defining features of Good Grief is Pender’s decision to share her own journey of grief and her relationship with her mother, who battled alcoholism and eventually succumbed to throat cancer. This personal storytelling adds a layer of authenticity to the performance, allowing the audience to connect with Pender on a deeper level. The one-woman format placed a unique spotlight on Pender as she takes on the role of storyteller, performer, and conduit of her own emotions. It allows for an unfiltered and intimate experience, but it also places a significant burden on the solo performer to carry the weight of the narrative from start to finish. The deeply personal nature of the story occasionally presents challenges in terms of audience relatability.

Pender’s performance is a highlight, showcasing her versatility as a performer. Her singing, movement, and the skillful infusion of humour into the narrative all contribute to the depth and complexity of her character. These moments of humour serve as a stark reminder that even in the darkest of times, there can be moments of lightness and levity. The ability to find unexpected humour in the darkness is a testament to both the writing and the directorial choices. It’s often in moments of levity that the weight of heavy themes can be felt most keenly, creating a balanced and provocative theatrical experience.

The live composition and performance of a beautiful soundtrack by Oliver Close further elevates the production. A well-crafted and emotive score can greatly enhance the psychological impact of a play, and it appears that Close’s contribution does just that. The live music creates a more immediate and immersive atmosphere in the theatre.

Lauren Bennett’s direction is another standout element of the production. Her creative vision and ability to bring together various theatrical elements shine through in the play’s theatrically rich presentation. The use of clever projections with voiceovers, designed by Georgia Wilkinson, adds an innovative layer to the storytelling, allowing the audience to engage with the narrative on multiple sensory levels. Bennett and Wilkinson use the integration of technology and multimedia elements as a powerful tool which enhances the audience’s experience.

Good Grief reminds us that grief is a ubiquitous human experience, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to processing it. Pender’s willingness to confront the complexities of her own grief is not only admirable but also relatable. The play challenges us to reconsider our judgments of how others grieve and broadens our understanding of this universal emotion. While Good Grief is a compelling and thought-provoking production, it may not be suitable for those seeking light-hearted entertainment. The heavy subject matter and exploration of grief and trauma make it an emotionally intense experience.