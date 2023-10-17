Review: The Disappearance

CW: References of abuse.

The Disappearance is a powerful and moving play that intertwines mental illness and diversity with heart and humour, playing at Chippen St Theatre. Based partially on the classic British film “Baxter,” this play delves into the complex challenges faced by a young American teenager. The narrative artfully weaves together the disintegration of his parents’ marriage, relocation to Australia, and his persistent struggle with a debilitating speech impediment.

The central character’s life is a tumultuous one, marked by upheaval, personal challenges, and a sense of isolation.The boy’s overwrought mother further compounds his tribulations. As the pressures in his life mount and emotions begin to unravel, he makes the life-altering decision to ‘disappear.’

The Disappearance is a compassionate and nuanced exploration of family dynamics, particularly emotional abuse perpetrated by parents in parent-child relationships. It delves into a sensitive topic with a level of depth and care that is commendable, as it sheds light on the often complex and painful experiences that many individuals face in such situations. One of the play’s strengths is its portrayal of abuse within the family with a profound level of empathy and understanding. Instead of sensationalism or caricatures, it offers a nuanced perspective on the abusive parent-child relationship. This approach allows the audience to connect on a deeper level with the characters and the challenges they face.

Kath Gordon’s portrayal of the abusive mother is worthy of praise. Her talent as an actress shines through in her ability to bring depth, complexity, and authenticity to a character that is often challenging to depict. She manages to humanise a character that is inherently flawed and often deeply troubling. Rather than resorting to stereotypes or over-the-top villainy, Gordon delves into the psyche of the abusive mother, allowing the audience to see the pain and brokenness behind her actions.

By presenting these dynamics in a realistic and sensitive manner, The Disappearance normalises the experiences of many survivors. It acknowledges that abusive family dynamics are unfortunately all too common, and it does so without judgement or stigmatisation. This normalisation can be a step in breaking the silence and isolation often experienced by those facing such challenges. The play humanises both the child and the abusive parent, recognising that no one is entirely a villain or a victim. This portrayal encourages a more empathetic view of those who are caught in such situations and can foster important conversations about the need for support and intervention.

Les Solomon’s directing is also commendable. His ability to bring out the depth and authenticity in the characters is evident throughout the play. He carefully navigates the intricate themes of mental health, diversity, and family dynamics, ensuring that the audience is not only entertained but also deeply moved. His approach allows the actors to shine in their roles and convey the complexities of their characters with nuance and realism. His work educates and encourages meaningful conversations about mental health and diversity. His direction is a testament to his talent and sensitivity.

One of the standout features of Solomon’s direction is his keen sense of pacing. He guides the flow of the play, allowing for moments of humour to lighten the mood and moments of poignancy to strike a chord with the audience. This balance is essential in addressing the challenging subject matter of mental health while keeping the narrative engaging and relatable.

Additionally, Mehran Mortezaei’s enthralling lighting design masterfully mirrors the emotional mood of the main character. The synergy between the lighting design and the character’s emotional journey adds depth and nuance to the production. Samuel Zovic’s performance on the piano also had an impact on the play’s overall mood, particularly in evoking a sombre and reflective atmosphere. His piano accompaniment played a crucial role in enhancing the emotional depth of the production.

The Disappearance is moving and a touching play that addresses mental health and diversity with grace and sensitivity. The play’s ability to evoke a range of emotions while maintaining a lighthearted touch makes it a must-see production for those interested in the profound impact of mental health on individuals and families.

The Disappearance will be playing every evening at Chippen St Theatre at 7.30pm from October 10 until October 22.

If this article has caused you any distress you can contact any of the following organisations for assistance: