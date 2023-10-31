Students protest outside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office in support of Palestine

Approximately 300 protestors gathered outside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office in Marrickville to demand the Australian government stop backing the war on Gaza on Friday 27 October. Largely made up of contingents of Students for Palestine groups from the University of Sydney, Macquarie University and University of Technology Sydney, as well as support from community groups and Palestine activists. The weekday rally is the last in a line of several student-led rallies designed to complement the large rallies taking place in the city each weekend.

The crowd chanted, “Shame, shame Albanese…Shame, shame Israel” and “Free, free Palestine” before chair of the rally, USyd Education officer Yasmine Johnson started speaking. Johnson spoke to the key demands of the rally, noting the importance of a lasting ceasefire and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Johnson noted in particular how over 50% of the homes in Gaza have now been destroyed, leaving over one million Palestinians effectively homeless.

The first speaker was Ahmed Abadla, a Palestinian-Australian from Gaza who has played a key role in the Sydney Palestine Action group and also spoke at the rally at Town Hall the day the colours of the Israeli flag lit up the Opera House. “Over 7000 Palestinians have been killed as of today,” he said, “and still the US and Australia refuse to condemn Israel for its war crimes, even as it drops white phosphorus bombs, targets hospitals, and blockades aid.”

Peter Slezak, an Associate Professor at the University of New South Wales who participates regularly at student rallies and forums, spoke as an anti-Zionist Jewish activist and descendant of Holocaust survivors. Noting the recent sit-in of the Capitol building in Washington organised by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow that called for a just and peaceful resolution, Slezak continued the cry of “Not in our name” that has been taken up by anti-Zionist Jews around the world. This aligns with a critique of the omnipresent Israeli propaganda that attempts to conflate Judaism, a religion, with Zionism, a nationalist ideology founded at the end of the 19th Century.

Gina Elias, from the UNSW branch of Students for Palestine, called on Anthony Albanese to stop funding the destruction of Gaza and granting Israel total impunity in the face of their breaches of international law.

“Worse than doing nothing, Albanese isn’t in this office right now because he’s on a state-sponsored trip to the US to discuss with Joe Biden how they might best allow Israel to continue committing genocide in Gaza,” said Elias, emphasising the importance of getting involved, encouraging students in the crowd to get involved with Students for Palestine on their local campus.

This sentiment was continued by Jack Mansell, a member of Macquarie Uni Students for Palestine, who implored everyone to “get involved however you can. Come and find us on campus, speak to people at rallies who are handing out leaflets.” Alongside sadness, there was a sense of urgency amongst all the speeches, that people can not stand still and allow this genocide to unfold. Mansell spoke of the importance of fighting the consent manufactured by mainstream media and standing up in this moment.

Panellists at the Gadigal to Gaza solidarity event the night before, hosted by Blak Caucus & USyd’s Autonomous Collective Against Racism, had echoed similar sentiments convincingly, asking people to “leave nothing left in the tank” when it came to organising solidarity for Palestine. With the crisis in Gaza deepening as Western governments double down on their support for Israel who are allegedly preparing for a ground invasion, there will continue to be weekly weekend protests.

The next rally organised by Palestine Action Group will take place on Saturday 4 November 1pm at Hyde Park.