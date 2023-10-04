The mystery of analogue horror and the fear behind our screens 

CW: This article contains references to disturbing imagery and psychological abuse.

Watch your screen closely.

Do you see something, or someone, in there? Does it look like you? Is it even human?

When you first encounter analogue horror, it may feel reminiscent of a cliche reboot of found footage horror like The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Finding popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic on YouTube, analogue horror seeks to emulate the aesthetic of older analogue media such as VHS tapes, FM radio, cathode-ray tube televisions and archival footage, in order to unnerve and unease the viewer — rather than relying on a jumpscare. The basic premise is that this otherwise seemingly normal footage becomes corrupted — or hijacked — by unsettling phenomena or a hostile supernatural force. However, it is so much more than mere “found footage”.

There are inconspicuous glitches, scares hidden with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it errors, and images that are warped, demented, and saturated beyond repair, just short of being as graphic as it could be. This attack on the visual is an attack on our boundaries. Where we usually feel a distance watching horror behind a screen, analogue horror corrupts this sense of safety by making the media itself the monster. Analogue horror grapples with the fear and anxiety behind our relationships with technology by manipulating our interactions with the screen. It abuses the trust that we have with the very screen we consume our media through.

One of the most visually infamous analogue horror series is The Mandela Catalogue, uploaded by Alex Kister in 2021. The first volume is presented as an instructional video for the citizens of the titular Mandela County, warning against the growing threat of “alternates” — supernatural beings who look almost identical to us.

As we are shown police footage and security cameras in the houses of the alternates’ victims, and with every shadow-obscured warped human body in the corner, there is a sense of deep-rooted technological anxiety. The alternates psychologically manipulate their victims through television and internet connections to inflict Metaphysical Awareness Disorder (MAD):

“M.A.D. is a result of exposure to verbal information that is not desired to be known… Avoid excessively frequent religious practices. Avoid unnecessary beliefs in philosophical implications. Avoid opening your eyes when you are certain that the man in the corner is in fact, now inches away from your face. WATCHING.”

You cannot avoid it. You become infected by the repeated exposure to information. Is it a coincidence, in an age where we are overwhelmed by an influx of misinformation, toxicity and violence, that these “alternates” infiltrate our screens to kill us with knowledge too complicated to understand?

LOCAL58TV positions the viewer as the target of the horror. The premise of the series is a fictional television station that is interrupted by random hijackings or notices from the Emergency Alert System. The threat, bizarrely enough, is the moon, which manipulates the television broadcast signals to send messages straight to our screens. In an episode titled “Real Sleep”, an educational video cassette claims to act as a sleeping aid to eradicate dreams from our sleep, achieving “true” and “real” sleep. The tape beckons us to stare directly at the centre of the screen, where flickering images (an optical illusion of negative afterimages) leave an actual impression on our vision and cognition. A late-night children’s show shows a cutesy skeleton character become a mutilated corpse underneath the gaze of the moon. In the latest upload “Digital Transition”, the television station attempts to transition to digital broadcasting before the signal is interrupted. It seems as though the moon, or whatever alien resides in it, refuses to let go of analogue.

LOCAL58TV demonstrates how analogue horror, through visual intrusions and image manipulation, deeply immerses us in terror and fear. It demonstrates analogue horror’s most powerful weapon: nostalgia. There is a reason analogue horror rarely uses modern technologies, such as social media, to scare us. Even if you did not grow up with technologies, like VHS or old handheld cameras, it mimics the sense of childhood safety and warmth in a long-lost era. It then subverts it.

From The Mandela Catalogue and LOCAL58TV, to other unsettling series like The Walten Files and Gemini Home Entertainment, analogue horror forces us — the viewer — to question whether we can truly trust what we see on our screens, and taps into the unsettling potential that technology can deceive and harm us.