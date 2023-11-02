PART I

“It’s always something with you”

Always sick

You injured yourself again

Just an excuse, eh?

It’s getting old,

If I’m honest

You’re going to have to

Get over it

Grow up

Maybe this isn’t for you?

Not ‘cut out’ for it

Don’t bother me

No more

With your pain

If it’s real?

Cause let’s be real

It’s always something with you

PART II

“It’s always something with you”

I see the judgement

I make you uncomfortable?

With my illness

With my difference

With my … disability?

Good

Get over it

Grow up

My body is human like yours

Vulnerable and physical

Interdependent not individual

Don’t bother me

No more

With your ableism?

Cause let’s be real

It’s always something with you