Always something
A poem by Gemma Lucy Smart.
PART I
“It’s always something with you”
Always sick
You injured yourself again
Just an excuse, eh?
It’s getting old,
If I’m honest
You’re going to have to
Get over it
Grow up
Maybe this isn’t for you?
Not ‘cut out’ for it
Don’t bother me
No more
With your pain
If it’s real?
Cause let’s be real
It’s always something with you
PART II
“It’s always something with you”
I see the judgement
I make you uncomfortable?
With my illness
With my difference
With my … disability?
Good
Get over it
Grow up
My body is human like yours
Vulnerable and physical
Interdependent not individual
Don’t bother me
No more
With your ableism?
Cause let’s be real
It’s always something with you