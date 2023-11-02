Migraine: more than just a headache

I was first diagnosed with chronic migraine at twenty-two. Onset was sudden and debilitating. I’d wake up with an intense, throbbing pain that seemed to consume my entire head, making it impossible to get out of bed. Light and sound were unbearable. I often vomited from the pain. It felt like a vice grip was slowly squeezing my skull. But to the outside world, I looked perfectly fine. My friends, coworkers, and even some family members couldn’t comprehend the sheer torment I was enduring. This invisibility made it easy for them to question the validity of my pain.

Migraines, characterized by throbbing head pain, are more than just debilitating headaches. They encompass a spectrum of diverse subtypes, each with its own unique features and complexities. Understanding the distinctions between these migraine subtypes is essential for proper diagnosis, effective management, and providing support to those affected. In this exploration, we delve into the world of hemiplegic migraine, classic migraine, complex migraine, the common migraine, and vestibular migraine, shedding light on the wide array of symptoms and challenges that individuals living with these conditions face. From the transient paralysis of hemiplegic migraine to the disorienting vertigo of vestibular migraine, these variations offer a glimpse into the multifaceted nature of this often misunderstood neurological disorder.



This migraine’s sudden and unpredictable nature can lead to frequent work absences, reduced productivity, and difficulty maintaining a consistent work schedule. The symptoms, especially the aura in hemiplegic migraine and dizziness in vestibular migraine, can make it nearly impossible to concentrate on tasks. This migraine often leads to the cancellation of plans, impacting personal relationships and overall quality of life. Frequent medical appointments and the cost of medications can place a significant financial burden on individuals and their families.

The unpredictability and severity of this migraine may lead to job loss, as employers may not be able to accommodate frequent absences and reduced productivity. Individuals living with this migraine may struggle to secure new employment, especially in roles that require regular attendance and focus. Many people with hemiplegic and vestibular migraine are forced to change careers to accommodate their health limitations.

In the broader spectrum of society, misconceptions still shroud the silent agony of migraine. I remained burdened with the responsibility of proving the legitimacy of my suffering. In my unwavering resolve to bridge the chasm between chronic migraine and societal comprehension, I became an advocate for awareness.

I participated in support groups like Migraine & Headache Australia, shared my story on social platforms, and engaged in advocacy, striving to bring about change. My journey has revealed that, within chronic pain, the human spirit possesses a rare and resilient strength. Understanding, compassion, and the fortitude to battle invisible torment have become essential allies in the ongoing struggle.

Being a student with migraines often left me feeling isolated from society. The unpredictable nature of these debilitating headaches meant that I frequently had to miss school, social events, and even family gatherings. The fear of an impending migraine attack made it challenging to commit to plans or engage in extracurricular activities, leaving me on the sidelines while my peers enjoyed their experiences. The physical and emotional toll of migraines, coupled with the difficulty of explaining their intensity to others, further isolated me. It became a lonely journey, marked by canceled plans and the constant struggle to catch up academically. As I grappled with the pain and exhaustion, the sense of isolation grew, making me feel like an outsider in the bustling world of student life.

Life can be unpredictable and challenging, and for those of us living with chronic classic and complex migraine, it’s a journey fraught with emotional upheaval. Classic and complex migraine arrived unexpectedly, robbing me of vitality and turning life upside down. However, I’ve learned that resilience is a human strength. I continue seeking understanding, support, and effective treatments while forging a renewed sense of self and discovering that life can still be vibrant and meaningful.

Migraine may endure, but so does my commitment to shine a light on the hidden suffering within life. As I continue to tell my story and advocate for migraine awareness, I aspire to instill empathy, understanding, and a profound acceptance. This journey has unveiled the profound value of compassion, the intricate dance of emotions, and the enduring strength of the human spirit in the face of chronic pain.

