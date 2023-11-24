New bill prompts University policy changes

The University is set to introduce a new Support for Students Policy, involving changes to assessment processes and increased communication prior to the census date.

The policy is the result of the new requirements in the Higher Education Support Amendment (Response to the Australian Universities Accord Interim Report) Bill 2023, which recently passed in the Senate and House of Representatives of the Federal Government.

The Bill removes the 50% pass requirement for students to be eligible for a Commonwealth Supported Place. It also expands eligibility for First Nations students. The 50% rule was introduced as part of the Job-ready Graduates Package in 2020.

In an email to all staff, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Annamarie Jagose and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) Joanne Wright wrote that the University welcomes the intention of the Bill, but that it has a significant impact on current systems and policies. They wrote that “The tight timelines, as well as some of the practical implementation considerations, mean we will require a co-ordinated and whole-of-University response.” The extent of these changes is currently unknown.

The University has until 1 January 2024 to be compliant with its requirements.