Students protest at Anthony Albanese’s office calling  for change on Palestine stance

Students gathered again outside Anthony Albanese’s office last Friday, calling for an end to Australia’s support for Israel’s attacks in Palestine. With another protest occurring at his office the week earlier, this protest was held in response to the recent meeting between Albanese and US President Joe Biden, whichreaffirmed Australia’s support for the Israeli government.

On Friday 3 November, Macquarie Students for Palestine and Students for Palestine UNSW assembled outside the office of Albanese. The rally commenced just outside his office in Marrickville, at 344A Marrickville Road. The demonstration aimed to highlight concerns about Australia’s stance and to demand a shift in policy towards a more humanitarian approach. Speakers at the rally voiced their concerns about the perceived unwavering support for Israel’s actions.

The protest raised questions about the alignment of their positions with the United Nations’ calls for basic humanitarian measures in the region. One speaker said, “Today, we gather here to declare that justice knows no borders.” Another emphasised the need for the government to prioritise humanitarian values over political interests. The protesters demanded an end to all forms of support for the Israeli regime andy showcased the commitment of the demonstrators to the Palestinian cause.

A speaker said that, “Albanese’s support for Israel’s policies is deeply disappointing, as it places political expediency over human rights.” The protesters demanded an immediate end to all forms of support for the Israeli regime, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The protesters called for an end to all forms of political, military, and economic backing for the Israeli government. Protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” as they voiced their support for Palestinian rights.

This demonstration attracted a diverse crowd of students, activists, and concerned citizens. Protesters carried signs and banners focussing on justice and an end to the ongoing violence in Palestine. Chants of “Free, free Palestine!” could be heard throughout the event.

Protesters chanted, “Albanese, you can’t hide! You’re supporting genocide!”.

One of the final speakers, a member of Students For Palestine, led the crowd in a powerful chant, before highlighting the scale of destruction faced by Palestinians in Gaza. They also drew attention to the actions of the US Government under Joe Biden and the University’s relationship with the United States Studies Centre.

As the protest continued into the evening, their message was straightforward: stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and l continue to voice their concerns until we witness a change in policy. The rally was a demonstration of the commitment and resilience of the students and activists present, emphasising their determination to seek justice for Palestinians.