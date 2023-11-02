every day is a trade-off

between risking and reaching

speaking up or staying safe

living between the promise and the pain

when our very existence

is exhausting

is contested

is paradoxical

is unreliable, invalidated, disbelieved

when our health disparities

are so obvious and real

yet so unseen, undocumented, dismissed

when we live between worlds

the kingdom of the sick

the kingdom of the well

invisibly in both

but not fully in any

when the burden of proof

the burden of education

the burden of paperwork

the burden of illness

the burden of existing

the burden of inaccessible support

and unavailable accessibility

a thousand extra miles to crawl

before the starting line is in reach

when this life, this world

this perspective and all it brings

the curiosity, the complexity

the insight, the oracles

the comfort with uncertainty

the systemic and unspoken

is obvious in our bones

but oblivious in our books

this precious life

this precious voice

this precious paradox

nestled between the promise and the pain