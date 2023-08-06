Higher Education Portal
Honi is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of issues happening across the higher education sector.
- ANU NTEU achieve significant gains after half-day strikeThe Australian National University branch of the National Tertiary Education Union went on strike for half a day on 27…
- “We’re the workers of the future, so we should be treated right”: Students launch national campaign against placement povertyStudents Against Placement Poverty held a national launch on the 12th via zoom. Close to 50 students and staff attended…
- Public Universities Australia opposes HECS indexation in open letterThe Public Universities Australia (PUA) has issued an open letter to Federal Minister for Education, Jason Clare, regarding his comments…
- Staff at ANU prepare to take Industrial ActionThe Australian National University (ANU) Branch of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) are preparing to take strike action following…
- USyd NTEU endorses new Enterprise AgreementThe USyd Branch of the National Tertiary Education Union has voted to endorse University Management’s Enterprise Agreement in a members…
- University of Sydney records $298.5 million surplusThe University of Sydney has told staff today that it has recorded a surplus of $298.5 million in 2022. Excluding…
- Want to study submarines? If not, you’re out of luck: Higher Education in the 2023 BudgetThe aspects of the 2023 Budget relating to higher education are characterised by a sparse lack of detail. From more…
