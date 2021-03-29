USyd academics linked to CCP recruitment schemes, sanctioned universities

Honi Soit has identified current University of Sydney engineering academics who have been associated with controversial Chinese government talent recruitment schemes, and have collaborated with sanctioned Chinese universities on research with potential military end-use applications.

The University of Sydney declined to comment on whether individual academics had appropriately disclosed foreign relationships, and the results of due diligence processes applied to collaborations with sanctioned universities. The University further failed to answer questions regarding the appropriateness of international collaboration with these institutions.

By contrast, when Honi put the same questions to UNSW, a spokesperson was able to deny the involvement of their staff in talent recruitment programs.

Talent Recruitment Schemes

Chinese Communist Party talent recruitment programs seek to attract top academics to Chinese universities, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in advanced sciences and engineering — reversing a brain-drain of academics towards Western states.

The programs offer participants lucrative funding and access to laboratories and staff. They often allow academics to draw a second salary while maintaining employment at their original institution.

While international academic talent recruitment is a common practice, and by no means inherently wrong, the acceleration and increased secrecy of China’s academic talent recruitment programs in the last five years has caused concern in some Western nations.

The United States has characterised Chinese talent recruitment efforts as “a threat to national security.” The ongoing ‘Australian Parliamentary inquiry into national security risks affecting the Australian higher education and research sector’ has heard that such schemes “are widely associated with misconduct, intellectual property theft or espionage; contribute to the People’s Liberation Army’s modernisation; and facilitate human rights abuses.” While the Thousand Talents Program is the best-known scheme, hundreds of other recruitment programs exist at national and regional levels.

In recent years, the secrecy surrounding talent recruitment programs has increased markedly. In 2018, after the arrests of a number of Thousand Talents Plan participants in the US, Bloomberg reported that Chinese state media had been forbidden from mentioning the program. At the same time, a leaked directive “told those carrying out recruitment work…not to use email when inviting potential recruits to China for interviews, and instead make contact by phone or fax under the guise of inviting them to a conference.” Recruiters were also instructed not to use the term “Thousand Talents Program.”

Furthermore, much online open access material relating to talent recruitment schemes has been removed. For example, the official Thousand Talents Plan website went completely offline in 2020 after references to individual participants were removed in 2018.

While the majority of talent recruitment schemes relate to academic research, scholars are sometimes encouraged to join as ‘entrepreneurs’ rather than as academics and are supported in the commercialisation of their research. These entrepreneurial schemes often see multiple patents filed in China, and close relationships developed with local companies for the use of the technology.

Talent recruitment programs have also been associated with substantial intellectual property theft. Programs such as Thousand Talents often require the copyright of any research or inventions to be registered in China, despite the majority of research being conducted overseas.

In the United States, several criminal charges have been laid against members of Chinese talent recruitment programs. The majority of these have occurred since 2017.

In August 2020, Charles Lieber, the Chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, was charged with making false statements regarding his involvement with the Thousand Talents Program. Lieber, an expert in nanomaterials, allegedly failed to disclose a US$50,000 monthly salary he received as part of the program.

In the past two years other American research institutions such as West Virginia University, the University of Kansas, and NASA have seen employees arrested and charged with fraud and making false statements regarding their involvement with the Thousand Talents Program.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that officials at Texas A&M University found that over 100 of their staff had been involved in Chinese talent recruitment schemes. Only five had disclosed their participation.

The Australian Research Council, which provides highly competitive government research grant funding, requires the disclosure of external affiliations, activities, and relationships with foreign entities.

Talent Recruitment at the University of Sydney

Alex Joske’s Parliamentary Inquiry submission cited 19 instances of USyd scholars believed to have joined CCP talent recruitment schemes.

The Australian has previously reported that Professor Ruibin Zhang of USyd’s School of Mathematics and Statistics, who specialises in Quantum Field Theory, accepted a Thousand Talents program with Shandong Normal University in 2018. He has also been listed as an academic and doctoral supervisor at the University of Science and Technology of China.

Honi Soit has identified two more Sydney University academics — both employed at the Engineering Faculty’s Centre for Advanced Materials Technology (CAMT) — with past or present links to talent recruitment schemes.

Professor Lin Ye

Professor Lin Ye is the Director of the CAMT.

Before its website was taken offline, Professor Ye was listed as President of the Federation of Chinese Scholars in Australia (FOCSA), an organisation founded in 2004 “with the energetic support and aid of the Chinese Embassy in Australia’s education office.” At the organisation’s founding ceremony, then Ambassador Fu Ying said she “hoped that experts and scholars would be able to transfer advanced technological achievements back to China.”

In 2007 Ye was appointed as a Visiting Professor at Harbin Engineering University.

In 2015, an “entrepreneurial” team led by Ye were announced as the recipients of 10 million Yuan (2 million AUD) in funding under the Guangdong Provincial Department of Finance’s Pearl River Talent Program. The project aimed to pursue the “research and industrial application of nano-composite new air purification pyroelectric materials” and was purported to hold “16 authorised patents” with “two new products successfully industrialised.”

Professor Ye is also currently listed as a Professor and Doctoral Supervisor at East China University of Science and Technology’s School of Mechanical and Power Engineering.

None of the above associations have been publicly disclosed on Ye’s University profile.

A spokesperson declined to comment when asked if the University of Sydney was aware of Professor Ye’s associations. Professor Ye was unable to be reached for contact. He is presently overseas on annual leave, touring laboratories at the University of Nottingham Ningbo and giving a lecture on ‘3D printing on Continuous Fibre Composites.’

Honi Soit does not allege that Professor Ye has engaged in any wrongdoing.

Professor Yiu-Wing Mai

Professor Yiu-Wing Mai is USyd’s Chair of Mechanical Engineering and a member of CAMT.

In 2017, Yiu-Wing Mai was reportedly recruited into Huazhong University of Science and Technology’s High-end Talent Introduction Program and has been employed as a professor at the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering of Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST).

Whilst Mai’s employment at HUST is disclosed on his University profile, mention of the High-end Talent Introduction Program is omitted.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute has designated HUST as ‘high risk’ for its six defence laboratories and close links to China’s defence industry. HUST engages in research and production for classified weapons and military projects, with a particular focus on material science, artificial intelligence and mechanical engineering and image processing.

Mai’s research with the Huazhong University of Science and Technology works towards manufacturing high-performance thermal interface materials, used in microelectronics, electrical engineering, aerospace, and defence.

Professor Mai could not be reached for comment. Honi Soit does not allege that Professor Mai has engaged in any wrongdoing.

Collaboration with Sanctioned Universities

University of Sydney researchers and departments continue to collaborate with Chinese universities which have significant defence and weapons links, have been implicated in economic espionage cases, and added to sanctions lists. While it is entirely appropriate and natural for international collaboration to occur, questions over the propriety and extent of due diligence undertaken by Sydney University in regards to these collaborations cannot be answered without more transparency.

The University declined to comment on the results of the specific due diligence processes undertaken regarding the individual collaborations with sanctioned universities. However, a University spokesperson told Honi that their evaluation process covers a range of relevant laws and information in the public domain including the United Nations Security Council sanctions and the Defence Sensitive Technologies List. The process considers issues surrounding human rights, privacy, and inconsistencies with the University of Sydney’s values. The public domain is consulted for media articles, military and defence connections, publications, and funding associations.

National University of Defence Technology

China’s National University of Defence Technology operates under the auspices of the People’s Liberation Army, conducting research into supercomputers, hypersonic missiles, and artificial intelligence among other things.

In 2015, NUDT was added to the Entity List of the United States’ Bureau of Industry and Security, having been deemed to be involved in “activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.” Specifically, it was alleged that NUDT had used “US origin multicores, boards and (co)processors” to produce supercomputers believed to be “used in nuclear explosive activities.”

Several USyd academics have collaborated with NUDT on academic papers. Professor Tao Dacheng, an artificial intelligence expert, is perhaps the most prominent of these figures, collaborating with NUDT on 23 academic papers, four of which have come since moving from UTS to USyd. His most recent NUDT collaboration was a paper titled “Semi-online Multi-people Tracking by Reidentification.” The lead researcher, Long Lan, hails from NUDT’s State Key Laboratory of High Performance Computing.

As recently as 2018, Tao was listed as a doctoral supervisor at NUDT. In 2017, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that — despite NUDT beginning to take on civilian students — Tao was listed as “willing to supervise only PLA personnel.” Professor Tao did not reply to requests for comment. It is unclear whether he is still a doctoral supervisor at NUDT.

Sydney University declined to comment on the due diligence it had undertaken with regards to the governance of NUDT and the end-use applications of its collaborative research.

Centre for Advanced Materials Technology

USyd’s Centre for Advanced Materials Technology lists a number of overseas “international partners.” Among these are Chinese universities that have been implicated in economic espionage and been placed on sanctions lists. CAMT researchers regularly collaborate with these universities on research with dual-use potential. Other CAMT “international partners” on US entity lists are Harbin Engineering University, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Northwest Polytechnic University.

For example, Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU), which is listed as a CAMT international partner, was added to the US Government’s Unverified List in October 2020, which places restrictions on US exports to the university. Entities are added to the Unverified List if the US Government is “unable to satisfactorily carry out end-user checks” on them. If the US Government is unable to ascertain research end-use with certainty, it is reasonable to question whether the University of Sydney can.

USyd declined to answer any questions Honi asked about due diligence it had conducted regarding collaboration with these universities.

***

When asked about talent recruitment programs, The University of Sydney maintained the importance of international collaboration in university education and research, yet failed to respond to much else.

“We strongly defend the rights of our staff to collaborate with colleagues around the world in line with all relevant Australian laws and government guidelines,” a University spokesperson told Honi. “We take our responsibilities seriously and have systems to monitor and review our activities.”

Honi does not allege any of the Professors mentioned above have engaged in any wrongdoing, nor does Honi allege that University due diligence processes are insufficient. However the lack of transparency surrounding the conduct of individual staff members and the results of due diligence checks make evaluating both individual and University behaviour difficult.

The Australian Research Council and the University Foreign Interference Guidelines both call for increased transparency regarding talent recruitment programs.

Whilst the University has expressed some concern about the transparency of talent recruitment programs, their lack of disclosure does little to engender confidence that their present procedures identify all instances of potential foreign interference.