AI is taking over Art: One student’s petition to stop it

A petition calling on the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to cancel its new elective subject ‘DART2252: Generative AI for Artists’ has gained more than 7,000 signatures.

Final-year Arts student Robin Chessell launched the petition in September, arguing that the course “undermines intellectual property rights, contributes to climate change, and floods the internet with generic ‘AI slop’ that drowns out genuine creativity.”

Now, the petition has sparked debate over the infiltration of artificial intelligence in creative education.

The elective was formally introduced in June this year; a renaming of the subject Emerging Media Technologies Studio, which has been around since 2021.

According to UNSW’s course description, the subject aims to “engage critically and creatively with generative AI” to equip artists with “the conceptual and technical skills to navigate rapidly evolving media technologies.”

The course details broadly describe how students will engage critically with AI, such as handling misuse, plagiarism and its environmental impacts. It is costing students “a thousand dollars to spend ten weeks on learning the ethics of AI” when such information is readily available online.

Chessell said the idea of an AI-driven art course was “disappointing to see,” particularly given the ethical and environmental concerns surrounding the technology.

“When I heard about the course online from other students, we were all very frustrated about it,” Chessell told Honi.

“It was disappointing to see that UNSW would run a course despite the professional and ethical concerns, and when others asked what we could do about it, I decided to create the petition.”

Chessell said “AI slop”, a term used to describe mass produced, low-effort AI content, poses serious risks to the creative economy.

“It floods social algorithms and pushes out real hard-working artists. Since most artists earn their income mainly from social media these days, it’s a critical concern for all of us.”

The petition also criticises the environmental cost of AI tools, which require large amounts of energy to train and operate.

“I believe artists have an obligation to their environment…Given the immense ethical and humanitarian impacts of generative AI, I cannot imagine a scenario in which using it is worth it for an artwork,” Chessell said.

Despite the backlash, course convenor Associate Professor Oliver Bown defended the subject, while acknowledging that the student criticism was both valid and important.

“We clearly found ourselves not aligned with student thinking,” Bown told Noise, the student paper at UNSW.

Bown, a researcher in computational creativity, said the course had been updated in response to student advocacy. Students are now required to complete an ethical and environmental impact assessment of the AI tools they use, and are not obligated to use AI systems if they object.

“If a student said ‘I refuse to use generative AI in this course,’ I would be happy to respond to that and discuss alternative tools,” Bown said.

“We want students to understand the behaviour and dynamics of generative AI systems, including issues of copyright and energy usage.”

Chessell said they appreciated Bown’s willingness to engage with critics, but maintained that the course should not exist in its current form.

“[Bown] has responded as well as I could’ve possibly hoped for,” Chessell said.

“We have spoken a lot and he agrees about the grave concerns for artists, the environment, and the broader global population, but he believes the upsides of using the tool in an educational context outweigh the downsides. This is where we disagree.”

UNSW has maintained that the elective aligns with its sustainability and ethics guidelines. In a statement to The Guardian, the university reiterated that the course “aligns with the university’s environmental sustainability plan.”

Chessell said they hope the course will be restructured to focus on critique rather than creation.

“I think it’s excellent for students to critically engage with generative AI in Fine Arts on a conceptual level,” they said. “However, I don’t think it requires the use of AI to do so, and it’s inappropriate for a university to promote such an ethically dubious tool.”

A UNSW spokesperson told Honi that the course “critically explores the creative and ethical questions raised by AI, rather than simply promoting or celebrating its use.”

“UNSW’s Guidelines on the Ethical Use of AI support the thoughtful integration of AI technologies in teaching and learning. This course is consistent with those guidelines, (with its enrollment of fewer than 20 students).”

While UNSW claims to follow ethical guidelines, Chessell states that “if UNSW’s broad use of generative AI aligns with their sustainability guidelines, then they should reconsider those guidelines.

“It is worth pointing out the flaws in a ‘carbon neutral’ goal – I am not sure of the details of how UNSW is achieving it, but done incorrectly, it is sometimes just greenwashing.”

While the petition has not yet succeeded in cancelling the subject, it has succeeded in sparking a broader conversation about ethics, art, and technology at UNSW.

