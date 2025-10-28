Blocchiamo Tutto: Lessons from Italy’s Autumn On Strike

Italy’s recent mass-strike and the millions who took to the streets for Palestine did something you rarely see in this era of electoral caution: they made the working class the centrepiece of international solidarity.

In early October 2025, strikes shut down railways, ports, and schools. The strikes were accompanied by gigantic demonstrations — the movement’s scale and militancy was only possible because rank-and-file organisations and a fierce student movement forced the mainstream unions to act. Their slogan, blocchiamo tutto (“block everything”), summed it up perfectly. The result was a politics of blockade, disruption, and refusal that materially impeded state and corporate business as usual.

Contrast that with so-called ‘Australia’.

Our union peaks, historically close to the Australian Labor Party (ALP), have largely responded with measured statements and cautious calls for ceasefires rather than workplace mobilisation on the scale Italy witnessed. The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has rightly issued statements condemning the blockade on aid and calling for recognition of Palestine, but its public posture — institutional, diplomatic, anchored in a two-state formula and political compromise — does not translate into the kind of workplace action that can stop ports, derail logistics, or make governments feel an existential political cost.

The difference, I think, is institutional more than it is moral. Italy’s wave was driven from below: small, combative “base” unions, and autonomous port collectives that organise at the epicenter of production, together with mass student and civil society organisation. Their tactics were oriented towards disruption rather than towards a process of lobbying ministers or negotiating the language of a press release. In Australia, by contrast, the ACTU’s long political coordination with the ALP (formalised and normalised since the Accord era of the 1980s) has produced a peak body comfortable with political bargaining but ill-equipped to countenance painful, illegal, or politically explosive industrial action that risks electoral fallout.

Other countries give examples worth noting. In Britain, unions embedded in broad coalitions, from transport to education and public services, have provided sustained workplace support for Palestine through workplace days of action, affiliation with solidarity campaigns, and public pressure on ministers. The Trades Union Congress and several affiliates have moved beyond statements to co-ordinate mass protests and targeted workplace pressure points.

The point: union structures that allow more autonomous branch and industry action can translate political outrage into targeted workplace leverage.

Similarly, South African dockworkers have a long history of refusing to handle Israeli ships — concrete industrial solidarity that carries both symbolic and practical weight. Those refusals matter precisely because they are concentrated at choke-points in global capitalism: ports, rails, and factories where labour can turn protest into material stoppage.

If mass union mobilisation is the missing ingredient in Australia, how do we get it? The short answer is through rank-and-file rebuilding. That means more than simply pressuring ACTU leaders. It means organising at workplace and branch levels: building rank-and-file caucuses, base unions, or especially insurgent caucuses inside existing unions, and training members explicitly in the tactics of disruption. This involves organising blockades, rolling industrial action, and targeted refusals to service key infrastructures. It also means feminising and de-hierarchising organising so that precarious and low-paid workers are made central to organising and direct action.

There are costs and contradictions, certainly, but the historical record we should draw on is clear: bold working-class action shifts public opinion and policy.

The Springbok tour actions and historical anti-apartheid port blockades show unions can change the terms of the political debate when they put their collective power on the line. Those victories were won when union activists moved from institutional accommodation to mass mobilisation — a strategy Australia’s labour movement needs to revisit if it wants to be a progressive force rather than a political cover machine for Anthony Albanese.

Finally, the labour movement cannot silo Palestine as a single-issue solidarity. The same infrastructure where labour’s leverage is greatest is the same infrastructure implicated in climate destruction and corporate profiteering. Strengthening the links between climate justice, workers’ action, anti-racism, and anti-genocide politics is a strategic necessity.

If Australian unions want to be a genuine force for international justice, they need to relearn how to make employers, states, and markets stop. That learning will be messy, confrontational, and politically combustible. The alternative, though, is a continuation of the status quo: strong statements but weak impact. Italy’s autumn on strike shows what is possible when rank-and-file courage meets organised militancy.

Australia’s unions should treat that not as a foreign spectacle to admire from afar, but as a blueprint. Rebuild from below, make our workplaces and unions the beating heart of Palestine solidarity, and transform rhetoric into real change.