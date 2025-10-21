“Stenographers To Power”: Chris Hedges on the Betrayal of Palestinian Journalists

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author Chris Hedges presented his speech about the betrayal of Palestinian journalists on 20th October at the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre. This address was initially scheduled for the National Press Club in Canberra, but was then cancelled with three weeks’ notice.

The Press Club’s Chief Executive Officer Maurice Reilly stated “that in the interest of balancing out our program we will withdraw our offer”.

An Acknowledgement of Country was given by Laura Murphy-Oates, who spoke about Gadigal land as the site of invasion, Gadigal people as the first freedom fighters against the colonisation of Australia, and the parallels between Aboriginal struggle and Palestinian struggle.

Sara M. Saleh, Palestinian writer and human rights lawyer, then introduced Hedges’ speech by saying: “Tonight, he delivers the address as it should be: unfiltered and uncensored.”

Hedges began his speech with an announcement that the event was not sponsored by weapons companies, banks, or corporations who are complicit in genocide, and “this is how you know we are not at the National Press Club of Australia”.

He delivered the address fresh off an interview with David Marr for the ABC program Late Night Live, commenting “Australia produces some of the best journalists and some of the very worst. Being lynched by David Marr was quite a little performance… Listen to it. It was appalling”. He went on to label Marr as a careerist faux-journalist.

Hedges then began the cancelled address: “There are two types of war correspondents.” The first being a minority that report from combat zones, do not attend press conferences, and do not beg government officials for interviews. Then, Hedges said, there is the majority, the “inchoate blob” who “slavishly disseminate whatever they are fed by officials… and pretend it is news”. Hedges’ analysis was that “the mortal enemy of these poseurs are the real war reporters, in this case, Palestinian journalists in Gaza”.

“I fault those who pretend to be war correspondents. They do tremendous damage. They peddle false narratives, they mask reality. They serve as witting or unwitting propagandists. They discredit the voices of the victims and exonerate the killers. They betray those who take great risks to report the truth.”

Hedges spoke of the IDF “legitimisation cell” which carries out campaigns of misinformation to portray Palestinian journalists as Hamas operatives in an effort to delegitimise their reporting and justify their assassinations.

In recounting his seven years of on the ground experience covering Israel’s occupation of Gaza, Hedges stated that “If there was one indisputable fact, it is that Israel lies like it breathes.”

Hedges spoke of his own sacking by the New York Times, with their reasoning being he was “ruining the paper’s relationship with the military” because he pushed against the paper’s insistence on “balancing truth with lies”.

“There is no cost for betraying Palestinians. They are powerless. Call [Israeli] lies out, and you will swiftly find your requests for briefings and interviews with officials rebuffed. You won’t be invited by press officers to participate in staged visits to Israeli military units. You and your news organisation will be viciously attacked… Your editors will terminate your assignment and maybe your employment. Your talks will be canceled at press clubs.”

“The barrage of Israeli lies amplified and given credibility by the Western press violates a fundamental tenet of journalism, the duty to transmit the truth to the viewer or reader. It legitimises mass slaughter. It refuses to hold Israel to account. It betrays Palestinian journalists, those reporting and being killed in Gaza, and it exposes the bankruptcy of Western journalists whose primary attributes are careerism and cowardice.”

After Hedges’ speech, Saleh stated: “Is it any wonder they wanted to silence you?”

Saleh then asked Hedges what he believed the future for Gaza was after the ceasefire announcement. Hedges replied that Trump’s Peace Plan is “a joke” and “designed to release the Israeli hostages” with Israel immediately breaking the ceasefire, and “the Plan imposes conditions on the victims but not the oppressor”.

He stated he believed the only future for Gaza would be for the US to sanction Israel and stop sending weapons, or a naval and air intervention to stop the Israeli blockade of Gaza. He went on to state that the West Bank would be next after Gaza if nothing changes.

Following the event, Hedges granted a few questions to Honi reporters after we introduced ourselves and had our copies of his latest book, A Genocide Foretold, signed by him.

James Fitzgerald Sice: What is the role of student journalists in this genocide, and how can student journalists avoid becoming complicit by involving themselves with mainstream media organisations?

Chris Hedges: The role of student journalists is no different from the role of all journalists, which is to the powerful to account. Within the ecosystem of a university, that means holding the people who run the university to account and investigating what they don’t want you to know, in terms of donors and in terms of relationships with, for instance, Israel.

The United States has universities who have close alliances with Israeli contractors. MIT makes robotic drones, they have actually created the drone swarms that are used in Gaza. I suppose the difference for a student journalist is that you’re operating primarily within the microcosm. But within this and within any institution, there are people who are abused by that institution. There are things that that institution seeks to hide and cover up. There are activities of that institution that are unethical, and it’s the role of student journalists to expose it.

Anastasia Dale: You spoke about your recent interaction with David Marr. This year, Marr was invited to speak at the Honi Soit Student Journalism Conference. When they uninvited a NewsCorp journalist due to her views on Palestine, David Marr also pulled out and sent a strongly worded email to Honi editors saying it was “not his idea of how a good newspaper should behave.” Do you have any thoughts on that, and if he should be speaking to journalistic behaviour?

Chris Hedges: I only have spent 30 minutes with David Marr, but those 30 minutes made it clear to me that he typifies all of those journalists who function as stenographers to power, who are primarily concerned about their own careers and who seek to discredit those of us who challenge dominant systems of authority, including within the media. These people make a very good living as quote unquote journalists, but I have no respect for them at all. I said to him when I left, you’ve never done what I did. You’ve sat in studios like this. You’ve never been to places like Gaza. You’ve never been on the receiving end of Israeli assaults. You’ve never had to count the bodies. It’s a completely different form of journalism, as I tried to make clear tonight. Those of us who do that kind of reporting battle not only the governments and the powerful, but we battle the majority of our own colleagues who slavishly serve those systems, because it’s good for them and it’s good for their news organisations. But it’s not good for readers and viewers because they are obscuring, distorting, and often openly discrediting the truth.