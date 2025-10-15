Class actions launched against UON, WSU for unaccredited degrees

Western Sydney University (WSU) and University of Newcastle (UON) are being sued in two class actions for misleading and deceptive conduct for awarding students with unaccredited degrees.

The specific degrees are UON’s Bachelor of Medical Engineering (Honours) for students who commenced in 2018–2019 and WSU’s Master of Advanced Imaging (MAI).

The UON class action was brought by Andreas Sklavos, who filed a claim that UON had breached consumer law.

A UON student, Vera Lawless, said “I finished all of my coursework back in 2020. It’s now 2025 and it’s five years down the line and I’m still experiencing all this emotion and I just want it done.”

Lawless was told before enrolling that her degree was accredited with Engineers Australia. However, WSU sent an email to enrolled students in December 2020 to say that the degree was not accredited.

UON received provisional accreditation from Engineers Australia in December 2023, for students who commenced in 2023 onwards.

UON’s general counsel Daniel Bell said “The university denies that its published statements regarding accreditation, read in context, were misleading or deceptive and it denies that its representations were published in trade or commerce”.

The university claims that its website indicated that it was ‘seeking accreditation’ and thus not misleading students.

At WSU, a class action was launched in June 2025 by Othniel Antwi. Antwi, who sought to work as a health practitioner, did not find out that his MAI degree was unaccredited with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency until he was looking for jobs with a $55,000 HECS debt.

He told the ABC, “I think the hardest bit was the emotional and mental toll it’s taken on me… Just the pain of realising that my future career is pretty much non-existent. I just feel so much helplessness.”

When he contacted WSU to ask about accreditation, the university told him there was no way he could be accredited. A week later they told him the course had been suspended for new students.

Australian Law Partners are running both class actions. According to their solicitor, the firm has previously succeeded in settling a class action in 2023 for 27 students from James Cook University who alleged that their financial services major was unaccredited.

Under Australian law, there is a legal threshold where courses must be accredited where accreditation is necessary for graduates to find work.