Has TikTok Forgotten the Pill’s Feminist Legacy?

The hormonal contraceptive pill was a watershed moment for female liberation, but a corner of TikTok seems to have forgotten this. Unqualified creators have taken to the internet to demonise birth control and instead promote cycle tracking or fertility awareness-based methods (FAMs) as superior options. Your reproductive choices are your own, but when two-thirds of Australian teenagers get their health advice from social media, platforming this content can be dangerous.

After spending a short time with the trending hashtags #contraception #thepill #cycletracking, I simultaneously discovered that birth control is “poisoning” my mind, “robbing me of my health,” and is “one of the worst inventions mankind has ever made.” Instead of taking birth control, videos suggested I “fix my hormones” and “return to nature” by buying numerous devices to track my fertility window.

In June, La Trobe University investigated this online trend. The study used a hypothetical TikTok account of an 18-year-old female living in Australia before the algorithm personalised content. Three professionals with backgrounds in public and reproductive health reviewed 100 videos associated with the most-viewed hashtags on the topic.

Of the sample, the study found only 10 per cent were created by medical professionals; the others were general uploaders or self-proclaimed experts whose knowledge was based on personal experience. Over half of the creators explicitly rejected hormonal birth control, and one-third expressed a distrust in professional medical advice.

Much of the misinformation from the videos promoted ‘natural’ birth control methods (FAMs). Family Planning Australia advises FAMs require you to recognise your fertile window by tracking your cycle and identifying the biomarkers of ovulation. While this method is a viable option, it relies heavily on training, tools, and daily discipline to ensure efficacy.

Dr de Moel-Mandel said the creators who endorsed FAMs often failed to “point out their limitations” or recognise “that if used alone, they’re often ineffective.” Professor Danielle Mazza, head of Monash University’s department of general practice, said, “Many women find it hard to determine when the fertile period of their cycle actually is,” and that basal body temperature tracking is a fraught method in preventing pregnancy.

While the report is based on a limited sample size, the 100 videos in the study received a combined total of 4.85 billion views suggesting this content has enormous reach. For young people who seek their medical advice online, these videos foster a distrust in conventional healthcare and could shape their understanding and decision-making around contraception. Sharing your experience online is one thing, but recommending healthcare practices undermines users’ ability to make informed decisions.

The rise in this style of content is yet another marker of the global shift towards conservatism. Many of the videos related to these hashtags overlap with trad wife creators on TikTok, where hormonal contraception is seen as progressive and left-wing. Sarah White, CEO of Jean Hailes for Women’s Health, told The Guardian the popularity of these videos is also due to the wellness industry encouraging “women to not put anything unnatural in their bodies” and younger women “being increasingly sceptical of their doctors’ pushing pharmaceuticals.”

Entering birth control conversations is fraught when we know women’s reproductive health is under-researched and under-funded. Dr de Moel-Mandel understands that women don’t always feel listened to by their doctors. With endometriosis and PCOS for example, where diagnosis can take years of doctors visits, women feel increasingly failed. Often, hormonal contraception is prescribed as a one-size-fits-all solution, and so people turn to the internet for alternative methods or shared experiences.

Sarah Whitburn, medical director of Sexual Health Victoria, said on an ABC podcast that social media offers a place to “validate people’s experiences.” Understanding your own reproductive health can be a lonely road, and so TikTok provides a sense of camaraderie here. TikTok can also bring awareness to female health, especially when creators share stigmatised or overlooked symptoms.

In their recent open letter, Sexual Health Advocates for Reproductive Equity (SHARE), a group of young people campaigning for universal access to reproductive rights, highlighted the enduring structural and fiscal barriers to accessing reproductive healthcare in Australia. They believe Social media has a role to play in being a place to freely access medical information, regardless of your background or resources.

SHARE said to Honi Soit “Platforms like Instagram or TikTok have created spaces where people can directly engage with peers and professionals, making sexual and reproductive health more visible, relatable and accessible.”

Yet SHARE was equally aware that these platforms “magnify misinformation.” While TikTok has potential, its algorithm, which rewards inflammatory and divisive content, is dangerous. Algorithms can lead users into echo chambers, where repetitive content provides an illusion of consensus and truth. In these echo chambers, it can be tricky to discern which content is founded in evidence or not.

SHARE said the solution is less about restricting people from sharing their experiences online and more about encouraging digital health literacy. They imagine a digital space where users are empowered to question claims made online and where credible content is a tool.

During my time engaging with this content, as someone lucky enough to have a positive journey with contraception, the message is potent. These videos are misinformed and forget the history of women who fought for reproductive freedom. Social media can play a vital role in bringing awareness to women’s health, but weaponising the pill to sell a cycle syncing course or fertility tracker only worsens a central issue of our generation, misinformation online.