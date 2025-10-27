Headlines and Hamas Allegations: Manufacturing Consent for Genocide

Israel has killed more than 270 journalists since October 2023. More journalists have been killed in Gaza than combined press casualties from the US Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and more. Israel has murdered more journalists in 2024 than in any other year in the last three decades, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Even before 2023, journalists reporting in the Gaza strip faced unfathomable threats and violence. Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist, was shot in the head and killed by Israeli forces in May 2022. Israeli forces later stormed her funeral in East Jerusalem, “nearly forcing pallbearers to drop Abu Akleh’s coffin”. Earlier this year, The Guardian investigated and concluded that “Israel knew right away that one of its soldiers had probably killed Shireen — even though Israeli leaders were falsely blaming Palestinian militants for her death.” Israel has systematically manufactured consent to kill journalists since October 2023, with The Guardian also reporting that “Israel has deliberately killed journalists in Gaza it has accused of being ‘combat propagandists’ working for news outlets affiliated with Palestinian militant groups.”

Anas Al-Sharif, Al Jazeera journalist and frontline correspondent in Northern Gaza, was among four journalists killed by Israel during intense bombardment which targeted a media tent outside al-Shifa hospital. Al Jazeera writes that Israel admitted to orchestrating “the deliberate killing of al-Sharif”, after the IDF “accused the journalist of heading a Hamas cell and ‘advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and [Israeli] troops’”.

Al-Sharif was 28 years old. He left behind a family: a wife, a son, and a daughter. Al-Sharif penned a final message on 6th April, to be published in the event of his death:

“I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation, hoping that God would witness those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who suffocated our very breaths…If I die, I die steadfast upon my principles…Do not forget Gaza.”

Meanwhile, oceans away, shielded from the threat of bombs and starvation, Australian journalists cannot bring themselves to even utter the word genocide. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Guardian Australia, and The Sydney Morning Herald, have repeatedly framed it as a ‘war’, despite evidence to the contrary supported by the United Nations and the International Court of Justice. 86 Australian journalists have taken press junkets to Israel, working across major mastheads like The Daily Telegraph and Australian Financial Review.

Israel has deliberately killed journalists in Gaza it has accused of being ‘combat propagandists’ The Guardian, ‘Who killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh – and why?’

Mastheads have continuously failed to situate 7th October in context, nor have they acknowledged the sheer asymmetry of warfare evident to anyone with internet access who can see countless, endless, horrific videos of Gaza burnt to ashes, flattened into absolute dust, while Tel Aviv remains comparatively unscathed.

Israel invests heavily in public diplomacy, hasbara, and has a dedicated ‘legitimisation cell’ military unit “tasked with identifying reporters it could smear as undercover Hamas fighters, to target them and to blunt international outrage over the killing of media workers”. According to Israel, if it’s not hasbara then it’s Hamas. If we were operating out of Gaza, Israel would call us Hamas Soit.

Australian media parrots these smear tactics, and also possesses a near-obsession with using passive voice in headlines. Palestinians gunned down by the Israeli Defence Force while queuing for aid are not killed, they simply die. Palestinians are routinely dehumanised by the media, not even afforded dignity in death.

I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is… hoping that God would witness those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing… Murdered Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif’s will and final message

Even when Australian media is not explicitly biased, such as in headlines, the narrative and news angle is often Zionist-aligned or disproportionately sympathetic to Israeli. It explicitly omits the historical and situational context before 7th October; it de-contextualises Palestinian liberation, ignoring the nakba and decades of ethnic cleansing, violent displacement, dispossession, and apartheid. Outlets repeat known falsehoods about Hamas bases under hospitals, or bomb-making factories in refugee camps, to justify Israeli bombardment and war crimes. The media works on a systemic institutional level to manufacture consent for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

This year, Honi privately rescinded news.com.au political editor Samantha Maiden’s invitation to the Student Journalism Conference after receiving notice and community concerns that Maiden had contributed to manufacturing consent for the genocide. The main concern in question was that Maiden had written an article, ‘Supporters of slaughter a horror for our nation’, about the first major pro-Palestine protest at the Opera House after 7th October.

Israel has a dedicated ‘legitimisation cell’ military unit “tasked with identifying reporters it could smear as undercover Hamas fighters”

Maiden wrote “Imagine if hundreds of Australians were slaughtered by terrorists at a music festival and protestors gathered in ‘solidarity’ with their killers”. When she penned this, she blasted the ‘pro-Palestine must mean pro-Hamas’ view onto a major masthead and discredited the legitimate concerns of protestors peacefully rallying against an apartheid strike and the inevitable disproportionate mass bombardment from Israel. Maiden publicised our disinvitation in the form of a prominent news piece, writing that she’d been ‘cancelled’. In her lengthy article, she invoked Milan Kundera’s novel The Joke, and confused the right to freedom of speech with the irrevocable right to be listened to. Honi does not see how being rescinded a platform to speak to university students is equivalent to a forced labour camp. Editorially, Honi does not believe in platforming those who contribute to the institutional failure to speak up for Palestine.

If we were operating out of Gaza, Israel would call us Hamas Soit Everyone is Hamas, according to Israel

Compare this situation to how pro-Palestine journalists and individuals have, for the last two years, been severely ‘cancelled’ or censored. Antoinette Lattouf lost her work and became embroiled in an incredibly public and arduous legal dispute with our nation’s biggest public broadcaster simply because she shared a post by Human Rights Watch. Outspoken academics on Palestine like Dr Nick Riemer and Professor John Keane, and journalists like Mary Kostakidis, have been sued for speaking against Zionists and allegedly violating the Racial Discrimination Act; this has cost them work opportunities and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. Maiden’s disinvitation does not qualify as cancellation when other individuals speaking for Palestine have entirely lost or damaged their careers.

Meanwhile, oceans away, shielded from the threat of bombs and starvation, Australian journalists cannot bring themselves to even utter the word genocide

After this incident, ABC radio presenter and journalist David Marr rescinded his acceptance and penned a series of emails to us, which he publicised himself, citing “that’s not how a good newspaper… should behave”. Let us look to his recent interview with American journalist and former war correspondent Chris Hedges as an example of how good journalists ought to behave. Hedges is a former New York Times Middle East bureau chief who has over 30 years of journalistic experience; in 2002, he won a Pulitzer Prize as part of a Times investigative team reporting on Al Qaeda. He was initially slated to give the Edward Said Memorial Lecture on the betrayal of Palestinian journalists at the National Press Club in Canberra, which was later cancelled with short notice. He then gave his lecture at the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre. Just prior to his lecture, Hedges had been interviewed by Marr for ABC’s Late Night Live program, which he described as an experience of “being lynched”.



Marr began the interview by mistaking the Australian Friends of Palestine Association (AFOPA), who invited Hedges to give the lecture, for the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN). He then continuously grilled Hedges about whether he was “troubled” by this “fundamental breaking of the rules” in “being sponsored by an advocacy group”. This is despite the fact that AFOPA is notably different from APAN, with the former a South Australian not-for-profit community organisation and the latter a much larger national advocacy group. Hedges then responded that he has no problem being sponsored by Palestinian groups that “attempt to hold up the reality of the genocide” given that “most of Western media has done its best to obscure the reality of the genocide”.

Pro-Palestine journalists and individuals have, for the last two years, been severely ‘cancelled’ or censored

When Hedges talked about how initial news reports always repeat Israeli lies, even if amendments follow, Marr established that “we have to report the excuses made by outfits like the IDF… that’s our job”. Hedges responded “No, our job is to report the truth” and explained that putting Israeli claims in the headline, as opposed to the body, lends Israel a kind of credibility they should not have given their frequent lies, such as in the case of Shireen Abu Akleh. He gave the example of Israel bombing Jabalia refugee camp and claimed it as a legitimate ‘surgical strike’; Hedges was on the ground as a war correspondent at the time and spoke about how he “counted the bodies, including children… I am not going to run ‘Israel said’ as my headline, because it was factually untrue”. Marr seemed insistent that Hedges was “just complaining about headlines”, willfully ignoring the implications and institutional genocide denial such headlines affirm.

Hedges repeatedly drew on his years-long ground experience in Gaza, to which Marr could only hypothesise that “might the Press Club have wanted… someone who’d been there more recently than you?” It’s unclear why Marr’s journalistic focus was on legitimising the Press Club’s event cancellation when the Press Club had already shot themselves in the foot by denying Hegde’s event confirmation and announcement despite material evidence to the contrary, from their very own website. Marr evoked the spirit of ABC’s Media Watch to contemptuously assert that Hedges “evidence of these sins… are really, really thin”, to which Hedges retorted that Marr has never been on the ground in Gaza. Marr’s only rebuttal was to repeatedly use Hedge’s focus on ‘headlines’ as a strawman, despite Hedge’s explanation that the headlines were merely examples in his broader point about media complicity and institutional demonisation of Palestinians.

We have to report the excuses made by outfits like the IDF… that’s our job David Marr

No, our job is to report the truth Chris Hedges

At Hedges’ lecture, which Honi reported on, when asked “Do you have any thoughts on [David Marr pulling out of StuJoCon after Honi Soit rescinds Samantha Maiden’s invitation], and if he should be speaking to journalistic behaviour?”, he replied that:

“… he typifies all of those journalists who function as stenographers to power… who seek to discredit those of us who challenge dominant systems of authority, including within the media… I said to him when I left, you’ve never done what I did… You’ve never been on the receiving end of Israeli assaults… You’ve never had to count the bodies… Those of us who do that kind of reporting battle not only the governments and the powerful, but we battle the majority of our own colleagues who slavishly serve those systems…”

Marr’s interview shocked me for the very reason that Hedges — a powerful, incredibly experienced, acclaimed, and respected white male journalist — was being treated the way I’d seen people of colour treated in Australian media. It is one thing to see Nasser Mashni, President of APAN, spoken over and gaslit by television interviewers who refuse to listen to Palestinian experiences or demands. Not acceptable at all, of course, but wholly unsurprising given the pervasive racism in our so-called “lucky country” that gives everyone a “fair go”. It is another thing to see one of the media class betray the best of their very own.

He typifies all of those journalists who function as stenographers to power Chris Hedges on David Marr

Marr is deeply uncharitable and defensive in a way that would be absolutely unacceptable if the roles were reversed or the veil of whiteness lifted. Imagine if a respected Arab journalist sat down to interview Marr about his position on Israel and Palestine. Imagine if this journalist began the interview on a factually untrue premise, accusing Marr of being sponsored by the Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) and pressing him on conflicts of interest. Imagine if this journalist disregarded Marr’s extensive on-the-ground experience in favour of repeating his rehearsed talking points. The hypothetical Arab interviewer in question would most likely be sacked within the hour after receiving public condemnations. The extent to which the Australian media has cancelled and disrespected Hedges speaks volumes. In Antoinette Lattouf’s book How to Lose Friends and Influence White People, she talks about how the racial gaslighting that people of colour face is akin to the victim-blaming that women face when talking about assault. It is interesting to me that gaslighting about Palestine extends beyond women and people of colour, to the farthest, most well-respected realms of white professionals. The Hedges situation makes it clear how much any semblance of Palestinian humanisation threatens the status quo. Speaking the truth about the genocide in Palestine is an act so severe that its repercussions transcend the typical protections afforded by whiteness in Australia.

The Australia Institute’s chief political analyst Amy Remiekis sums up the issue with this interview best in her Deepcut News piece ‘Australian journalism prizes ‘objectivity’ over truth’:

“So much of what counts as ‘news’ now… is no analysis, no context… Much of legacy media relies on the ‘debate’ itself. It’s not the substance of the debate or even the tangible damage the debate causes in the real world that matters — it is the debate itself that counts.”

Honi has long been aware of this reality, as one of the first mastheads to immediately refuse the façade of a ‘debate’ and explicitly attribute Israel’s brutal escalation in October 2023 to the word genocide; as frequent attendees at the pro-Palestine protests; as witnesses and participants in the University of Sydney’s 2024 Gaza Solidarity Encampment. As student journalists, it is horrifying and deeply disturbing to think of failing our comrades halfway across the world, who pen articles in tents and report while bombs fall, by not even giving them the decency of a headline in the active voice. Honi Soit refuses to manufacture consent for genocide and to contribute to the media’s institutional failure to speak truth to power. When the time comes for Israel to be tried in The Hague, mainstream Australian media should hang their heads in shame.